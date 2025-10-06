Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Anders Olin appointed new CEO of Maven Wireless

The board of directors of Maven Wireless Sweden AB has appointed Anders Olin as the new CEO. Anders Olin, who is currently the vice chairman of the group's board, will take up his position on January 1, 2026.

Anders Olin has more than 25 years of experience from senior positions in the communications industry, including from Ericsson and Sinch, where he held various roles in Sweden, Europe and the USA. He has lived and worked abroad for a total of 17 years and most recently came from the role as CEO of Zeta Display.

Anders Olin has committed to subscribe for 600,000 shares in a directed new issue and at the same time he is being offered an incentive program in the form of 1 million qualified employee options (KPO).

- We are very pleased to welcome Anders as the new CEO of Maven Wireless. With his extensive experience from the global telecom industry and especially from sales in the US, he will play a key role in our continued expansion. In addition, he knows the company well through his role on the company's board. Anders combines strategic competence with strong operational leadership, which is exactly what the company needs in this phase, says Anders Björkman, Chairman of the Board of Maven Wireless.

Maven Wireless is in an expansive growth phase with a focus on new geographies, customer segments and verticals. The first orders in the US market - in both mobile telephony and blue light communications - have already been secured. The company's product Nimbus, which enables high-speed 5G indoor coverage, is now ready for customer demonstrations during the current quarter.

- Maven Wireless has established itself as a world-leading player in both critical blue light communication and mobile coverage, which I have followed closely for the past 2 years as a board member. With my background in telecom, global sales, and company scaling, I look forward to leading the company's continued expansion, increasing volumes in existing markets and accelerating growth in North America and Asia in the coming years. I will also invest additional private funds in the company to confirm my belief in the company, says Anders Olin, incoming CEO of Maven Wireless.

-I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Fredrik Ekström for his successful work as co-founder and CEO in bringing Maven Wireless to the fine position the company has achieved and look forward to his continued contributions from his position on the board, continues Anders Björkman.

