Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless operational update

Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2025

Preliminary results for the quarter:

  • Net sales 31 MSEK
  • Order intake 21 MSEK
  • Gross profit margin 46%
  • EBITDA -2.7 MSEK
  • Available cash and cash equivalents 9 MSEK

The preliminary operating profit is -4.8 MSEK.
Full report will be released on October 17, 2025

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Ekström, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.
We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

This information is information that Maven Wireless Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-06 08:00 CEST.

