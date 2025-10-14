Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands into the stadium segment - wins SEK 4 million order in the UK

Maven Wireless has received an order, through a local partner in the United Kingdom, for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for critical communications (Public Safety). The system will be deployed at one of the largest stadiums in the London area. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 4 million and marks the company's entry into a new market vertical - the stadium segment.

Delivery and invoicing are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The solution will ensure robust and reliable wireless communication, a key requirement for hosting safe and secure large-scale events.

"I am very pleased with our continued expansion into a new vertical. The stadium segment is particularly attractive for DAS solutions, as it typically requires both public safety communication for emergency services and mobile coverage for all operators. In Europe alone, there are around 2,000 stadiums with a capacity exceeding 5,000 visitors,"

said Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless.

This order further strengthens Maven Wireless' position as a leading provider of innovative and scalable DAS solutions for both commercial and mission-critical applications.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Ekström, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.

We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com