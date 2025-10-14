Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR6W | ISIN: SE0015961180 | Ticker-Symbol: 96W
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 09:15
0,670 Euro
-3,18 % -0,022
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVEN WIRELESS SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVEN WIRELESS SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 12:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands into the stadium segment - wins SEK 4 million order in the UK

Maven Wireless has received an order, through a local partner in the United Kingdom, for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for critical communications (Public Safety). The system will be deployed at one of the largest stadiums in the London area. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 4 million and marks the company's entry into a new market vertical - the stadium segment.

Delivery and invoicing are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The solution will ensure robust and reliable wireless communication, a key requirement for hosting safe and secure large-scale events.

"I am very pleased with our continued expansion into a new vertical. The stadium segment is particularly attractive for DAS solutions, as it typically requires both public safety communication for emergency services and mobile coverage for all operators. In Europe alone, there are around 2,000 stadiums with a capacity exceeding 5,000 visitors,"
said Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless.

This order further strengthens Maven Wireless' position as a leading provider of innovative and scalable DAS solutions for both commercial and mission-critical applications.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Ekström, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.
We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.