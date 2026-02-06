Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) publishes Year-End Report January-December 2025

Maven Wireless publish Year-End Report for 2025. The year-end report is available as an attached document and at www.mavenwireless.com

Challenging quarter with strong gross margin of 45%

Fourth quarter 1 October - 31 December 2025 (MSEK)

•Net sales amounted to 29.818 (45.862)

•EBITDA -4.882 (1.327)

•Operating profit -7.978 (-692)

•Order intake 33.580 (76.179)

•Cash flow from current operations -4.736 (12.528)

•Earnings per share after dilution SEK -0,017 (-0.02)

•Equity per share SEK 2.19 (2.21)

Period 1 January - 31 December 2025

•Net sales amounted to 183.001 (188.790)

•EBITDA 823 (11.651)

•Operating profit -8.416 (3.863)

•Order intake 152.371 (227.132)

•Cash flow from current operations 4.516 (-9.816)

•Earnings per share after dilution SEK- 0.27 (0.00)

•Equity per share SEK 2.20 (2.20)

•The Board of Directors propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed to the shareholders

CEO's statement

I, Anders Olin, took on the role of CEO and replaced Fredrik Ekström on January 1, 2026. The priorities going forward are to stabilize the business, increase the focus on customers and business, and to increase the implementation power of what we decide.

The fourth quarter of the year was challenging and fell short of expectations. Net sales amounted to SEK 30 million and EBITDA was approximately SEK -5 million with a gross margin of 45%.

Extended decision-making processes from our major framework agreement customers were the main reason for the low result. For the full year, net sales amounted to SEK 183 million, which is approximately 3% lower than the previous year (SEK 189 million). EBITDA slightly positive.

To reduce the cost level, we are now launching a cost-saving program corresponding to 10-15 percent of our operational costs. We expect full effect to contribute in the latter part of Q2.

The operations in North America have not yet delivered on our expectations, which means that we have started a review of our North America strategy.

After the end of the period, a call-off order of SEK 51 million was received from the framework agreement with our partner Tomek for delivery to ÖBB in Austria, which confirms our strong relationship with the customer and Maven's leadership in this segment.

Nimbus' product's launch in 2025 did not take place due to reprioritization to customer deliveries. It is exciting that we have now secured customer tests in April. After successful tests, we intend to launch three prioritized product variants to the market. We believe that Nimbus will open up parts of the cellular market, where data centers are also included as an interesting vertical.

During the quarter, the company strengthened its financial position through a directed share issue of a total of SEK 10 million, where I invested SEK 5 million.

The company's cash position remains strained and we are continuously reviewing the financing of operations.

The market for distributed antenna systems (DAS) continues to be characterized by strong long-term underlying trends and we see increased sales activity in our markets.

We continue our long-term work to build a global, profitable, and market-leading company in mobile communication - with a clear focus on discipline, focus and realism in the near future.

Anders Olin, group CEO

Kista, February 6, 2026

Significant events during the fourth quarter

The board of directors of Maven Wireless has decided to carry out a directed new share issue, totaling approximately SEK 10 million

The Board of Directors of Maven Wireless has decided to carry out a directed new share issue of a total of 1,200,000 shares, thereby raising a total of approximately SEK 10 million for the Company. Furthermore, it has been decided to introduce an option package for the newly hired CEO of 1,000,000 KPOs.

Anders Olin appointed new CEO of Maven Wireless

The board of directors of Maven Wireless Sweden AB has appointed Anders Olin as the new CEO. Anders Olin, who is currently the vice chairman of the group's board, will take up his position on January 1, 2026.

Anders Olin has more than 25 years of experience from senior positions in the communications industry, including from Ericsson and Sinch, where he held various roles in Sweden, Europe and the USA. He has lived and worked abroad for a total of 17 years and most recently came from the role as CEO of Zeta Display.

Maven Wireless expands into the stadium segment - wins SEK 4 million order in the UK

Maven Wireless has received an order, through a local partner in the United Kingdom, for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for critical communications (Public Safety). The system will be deployed at one of the largest stadiums in the London area. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 4 million and marks the company's entry into a new market vertical - the stadium segment.

Delivery and invoicing are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The solution will ensure robust and reliable wireless communication, a key requirement for hosting safe and secure large-scale events

Significant events after the end of the period

Maven Wireless receives €4.8M follow-up order from Austrian ÖBB

Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) has today received an order from Tomek GmbH based on the existing framework agreement with the Austrian national rail infrastructure provider- ÖBB valued at SEK 51 milion

The order includes digital distributed antenna solutions (DAS) to cover the Semmering Base Tunnel in Austria. Public safety products for police, fire brigade and GSM-rail service will be used as well as mobile coverage product for connecting all Austrian mobile operators services in the tunnel. The order is expected to be delivered during 2027.

The order for the Semmering Base Tunnel underpins the deep working relationship we have with our customer in Austria but also our positions as leading player for both critical and cellular wireless coverage in-tunnel solutions", says Anders Olin, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.

We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

