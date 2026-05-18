Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands in France - wins critical communication system for metro in Toulouse

Maven Wireless won its largest contract in France, worth approximately 8MSEK, for delivery of a critical communication system to a third metro line in Toulouse, France' fourth largest city, together with a local system integrator.

The system will be installed at Toulouse's third metro line ahead of its planned opening in 2028. The 26.7 kilometer route will feature 21 stations, with 80% of the line running underground. Uninterrupted wireless coverage in such critical environments is absolutely essential for both operational continuity and public safety.

Maven Wireless system supports both existing Tetrapol, and the Future Radio Network (FNR), that is used by police, military, firefighters and rescue teams, and manages both existing frequency bands as well as the new 4G/5G PPDR frequency band in the same product. The Future Radio Network (FRN) will provide services with a shared priority, secure, and high-speed communication system leveraging the best digital technologies and offering a high level of resilience in crisis situations.

"France is one of the largest and most advanced DAS markets in Europe with growing demands for both existing critical communication solutions as well as new digital high speed networks. The metro segment is also a large complex use case where Maven Wireless technology leadership fits well, which makes this agreement a strategically important milestone for Maven Wireless in several dimensions" says Anders Olin, CEO for Maven Wireless.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com