Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) publishes interim report January-March 2026

Maven Wireless publish interim report for first quarter 2026. The interim report is also available at www.mavenwireless.com

Challenging quarter with several positive signals

First quarter 1 January - 31 March 2026 (MSEK)

• Net sales amounted to 33.925 (48.869)

• EBITDA -6.288 (2.659)

• Operating profit -8.617 (657)

• Order intake 86.002 (55.410)

• Order Book 112.798 (109.408)

• Cash flow from current operations -7.642 (-3.998)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.015 (-0.04)

• Equity per share SEK 2.30 (2.22)

CEO's statement

During the first quarter as the new CEO, the focus has been on strengthening the business, analysing finances, acting where there are opportunities for improvement, establishing customer contacts and initiating strategic changes in the go to market strategy, operational model and priorities.

Order intake amounted to SEK 86 million (55) during the quarter, which includes the call-off order from Tomek in Austria of approximately SEK 51 million we received in February.

To strengthen liquidity, the Company carried out a directed share issue of SEK 15 million, in which both existing and new investors participated, at a premium of approximately 15% in relation to the closing price.

We won eight new customers, including the first orders from two new markets Spain and Australia, through new strong local partners.

The new Nimbus product for cellular applications has been prioritized for final development of hardware and software with integration and final testing near finishing. A first test unit has been delivered to a large customer in Europe for evaluation during Q2.

Equipment has been delivered to some 20 demanding customer projects in sectors such as mines, stadiums, airports, tunnels and data centers.

The quarter revenue amounted to SEK 34 million (49) broadly in line with the weak order intake in Q4 and a gross margin of 41% (44%).

The weak result -6.3 MSEK EBITDA (2.7) is explained by the low order book, cost savings that did not have an effect during the quarter, restructuring costs taken and warranty costs from 2025.

Challenging with several positive signals

Through an increased focus on ideal customers, strategic collaborations with key customers and improved business acumen, we see an increased interest in our products.

A successful pilot in Australia has been carried out in collaboration with local partner and leading mobile operator, which is an important milestone for doing business in this market.

Call-offs of framework agreements are partly postponed to 2027 due to postponed projects. The Middle East market has slowed down in Q1.

Operational costs have been reduced according to plan by 10-15% on an annualized basis, with full effect expected in Q2.

In North America, the business focus has been reduced to critical communication solutions with a more opportunistic focus on the cellular area together with a future potential partner. A pilot in critical communications is being completed with a customer, which will provide us with valuable information about how competitive our offering is.

The weakening of the dollar has some negative impact, and we have received indications of increased component costs due to volume increases in AI and defence.

Liquidity management has been ongoing with a focus on efficient collection of accounts receivable, close dialogue with our strategic suppliers and implementation of the directed share issue. Dialogues with banks and other financial institutions continue to ensure a stable cash position until profitable growth returns.

In conclusion

The market for distributed antenna systems (DAS) continues to be characterized by strong long-term trends and companies are seeing increased sales activity in prioritized markets.

The high order revenue, eight new customers, strong technical and commercial offering, strengthened balance sheet, reduced costs and continued investments in future growth provide increased confidence in the future.

I would like to thank all our dedicated employees, partners and customers for your support as we build the next growth journey for Maven Wireless together

Kista, 24 april 2026.

Anders Olin

CEO

Significant events during the first quarter

Maven Wireless receives an order worth approximately SEK 51 million from Tomek GmbH within a framework agreement with ÖBB

Maven Wireless has received an order from Tomek GmbH within an existing framework agreement with Austria's state-owned railway company ÖBB, worth approximately SEK 51 million. The order includes the delivery of communication solutions for the Semmering Base Tunnel, including blue light radios for the police and fire brigade, GSM-Rail and VHF radios for connection of critical radio systems. In addition, mobile coverage from all Austrian mobile operators is included. Delivery of the order is expected to take place during

Maven Wireless establishes itself in Spain through a new order worth approximately SEK 2 million

Maven Wireless has received an order worth approximately SEK 2 million for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for blue light communication in Spain. The order, which is delivered via the local partner Radiotrans, is for installation at Tenerife Norte Airport and marks the company's establishment in the Spanish market.

Maven Wireless has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 15 million

Maven Wireless Sweden AB has, based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 23, 2025, carried out a directed share issue of 3,333,334 shares. Through the issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 15 million before issue costs.



The right to subscribe for shares in the directed share issue has, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, been allotted to a number of existing and new investors. The subscription price has been set at SEK 4.50 per share.



The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the issue is considered to be a time and cost-effective way to provide the Company with capital. The proceeds from the share issue will strengthen the Company's financial position and enable continued development of the business as well as the implementation of planned expansion initiatives in existing and new markets.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

This information is information that Maven Wireless Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:40 CEST.