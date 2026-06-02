Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless appoints Carin Jakobson as new Chief Financial Officer

Maven Wireless announces today that Carin Jakobson has been appointed as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will take up her position on August 10 and will be part of the company's Group Management.

Carin Jakobson has over 14 years of CFO experience from listed, international product companies within telecom and med/greentech. The combination of strong capital market expertise (IPO, IFRS, Mid Cap) and operational experience from producing businesses with a focus on structure, scalability and business-oriented governance.

CEO's comment

"We are very pleased to welcome Carin Jakobson to Maven Wireless. Her broad financial expertise and experience will be a great asset as we continue to execute on our growth strategy, professionalize our operations, and strengthen our position in the market," says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless.

"At the same time, I would like to extend a big thank you to outgoing CFO Claudia Munoz for her valuable contributions and dedication during her 6.5 years at Maven Wireless. She has been an instrumental part of Maven Wireless' development and we wish her all the best in the future."

Comment from incoming CFO

"I look forward to joining Maven Wireless in this exciting phase. The company has a strong market position and I look forward to working with the team to drive financial discipline, profitable growth and create long-term value for shareholders," says Carin Jakobson.

Current CFO Claudia Munoz will remain with the company during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com