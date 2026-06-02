Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR6W | ISIN: SE0015961180 | Ticker-Symbol: 96W
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 09:55
0,540 Euro
+15,63 % +0,073
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVEN WIRELESS SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVEN WIRELESS SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless appoints Carin Jakobson as new Chief Financial Officer

Maven Wireless announces today that Carin Jakobson has been appointed as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will take up her position on August 10 and will be part of the company's Group Management.

Carin Jakobson has over 14 years of CFO experience from listed, international product companies within telecom and med/greentech. The combination of strong capital market expertise (IPO, IFRS, Mid Cap) and operational experience from producing businesses with a focus on structure, scalability and business-oriented governance.

CEO's comment
"We are very pleased to welcome Carin Jakobson to Maven Wireless. Her broad financial expertise and experience will be a great asset as we continue to execute on our growth strategy, professionalize our operations, and strengthen our position in the market," says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless.

"At the same time, I would like to extend a big thank you to outgoing CFO Claudia Munoz for her valuable contributions and dedication during her 6.5 years at Maven Wireless. She has been an instrumental part of Maven Wireless' development and we wish her all the best in the future."

Comment from incoming CFO
"I look forward to joining Maven Wireless in this exciting phase. The company has a strong market position and I look forward to working with the team to drive financial discipline, profitable growth and create long-term value for shareholders," says Carin Jakobson.

Current CFO Claudia Munoz will remain with the company during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.