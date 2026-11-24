Maven Wireless has secured a two-year extension of its existing SBB agreement with Rhomberg Sersa Rail AG signed 2022. Value is estimated up to EUR 4 million over two years and the contract ensures the continued delivery of radio coverage equipment and software, including critical communications (Tetrapol/GSM-R/FRMCS1900) and advanced 5G rail tunnel coverage solutions for the Swiss Mobile Network Operators.

The renewal builds on the 5-year track record of delivering market-leading indoor and tunnel coverage systems under the original agreement.

"This extension validates the strength of our partnership with Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group and valued customer SBB," says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless. "We look forward to deepening our technical collaboration and introducing our next-generation 5G product family in the rest of Switzerland, to support their evolving network infrastructure and meeting SBBs digitalisation and sustainability targets.

Mr. Stefano Cheli, Deputy Managing Director, Rhomberg Sersa Rail AG, comments: " We are pleased to extend our successful partnership with Maven Wireless. This agreement reflects the mutual trust and strong collaboration established over the past years. Together, we remain committed to delivering reliable, innovative, and future-proof communication solutions that support the ongoing modernization of Switzerland's railway infrastructure.



For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com