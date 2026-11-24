Maven Wireless receives our largest order in Sweden from our system integrator partner RF Coverage AB for tunnel coverage equipment. Delivery is planned for the coming 18 months with the majority to take place in 2027.

Maven Wireless DAS system for public safety solutions will be installed in complex indoor tunnels environments in Sweden with delivery start 1H of 2027.

"We receive our largest order to date in Sweden from our long term partner RF Coverage AB for public safety solutions, which builds on our success in Sweden, Austria and Switzerland, and further strengthens our position in road and rail tunnel use cases" says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless.

"We are pleased with our partnership with Maven Wireless and look forward to continued strong collaboration as we build tunnel coverage systems together," says Jonas Blom, CEO of RF Coverage AB.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

This information is information that Maven Wireless Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 10:59 CET.