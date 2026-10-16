Trina Solar said on Oct. 15 that it plans to acquire a 1.6% stake in Chinese PV encapsulation film manufacturer Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies for CNY 40 million ($5.88 million). The deal covers 3.27 million shares held by Jiangsu Baixing Industrial Investment Group and will be funded with Trina Solar's own capital. Trina Solar said the investment aims to deepen cooperation with upstream suppliers and strengthen supply chain stability, citing the close links between Betterial's encapsulation film business and its own solar manufacturing operations. Betterial is headquartered in Changzhou, ...

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