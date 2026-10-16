

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for third quarter of $732 million



The company's earnings came in at $732 million, or $5.04 per share. This compares with $754 million, or $4.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, M&T Bank Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $780 million or $5.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $1.793 billion from $1.761 billion last year.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $732 Mln. vs. $754 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.04 vs. $4.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.793 Bln vs. $1.761 Bln last year.



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