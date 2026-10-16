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WKN: 928980 | ISIN: GRS343313003 | Ticker-Symbol: 9IL
München
16.10.26 | 08:00
1,062 Euro
+1,63 % +0,017
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALLYS INTRALOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALLYS INTRALOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0941,14914:13
1,1051,10914:07
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 13:26 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hacksaw Gaming Adds Bally's Intralot to Growing UK Network

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with Bally's Intralot, further strengthening Hacksaw Gaming's presence in the UK with a selection of its innovative slot titles now available on the platform.

The partnership marks Hacksaw Gaming's 72nd operator partnership in the UK, highlighting the company's continued momentum across the market.

Dezso Pazmany, Director of Product Operations at Bally's Intralot:
"We're delighted to bring Hacksaw Gaming onto the Bally's Intralot platform. Their titles combine strong production values with consistently high player engagement, making them a valuable addition as we continue building out our product for UK players."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Bally's Intralot has built a strong reputation for delivering a premium casino experience, and we're excited to bring our distinctive content to their players in the UK's locally licensed market."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Hacksaw Gaming Adds Bally's Intralot to Growing UK Network

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-adds-ballys-intralot-to-growing-uk-network-1237566

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.