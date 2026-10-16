STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with Bally's Intralot, further strengthening Hacksaw Gaming's presence in the UK with a selection of its innovative slot titles now available on the platform.

The partnership marks Hacksaw Gaming's 72nd operator partnership in the UK, highlighting the company's continued momentum across the market.

Dezso Pazmany, Director of Product Operations at Bally's Intralot:

"We're delighted to bring Hacksaw Gaming onto the Bally's Intralot platform. Their titles combine strong production values with consistently high player engagement, making them a valuable addition as we continue building out our product for UK players."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Bally's Intralot has built a strong reputation for delivering a premium casino experience, and we're excited to bring our distinctive content to their players in the UK's locally licensed market."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Adds Bally's Intralot to Growing UK Network

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-adds-ballys-intralot-to-growing-uk-network-1237566