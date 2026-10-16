

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has unveiled his dream car - Roadster 2.0 - the long-awaited successor to the original Roadster.



The Tesla chief revealed the electric sports car that he claims can fly, at a SpaceX test facility in Texas Thursday.



During the dramatic product demonstration, the unmanned two-seated car performed stunts reminding Hollywood action scenes, including driving upside down on a ramp, and rotating mid-air. It leaped over a number of ordinary cars and landed safely on its wheels, giving viewers an effect of a flying car.



Musk said the Roadster has cold-gas powered 'altitude control thrusters and main thrusters in the rear, so it can basically fly like a rocket.'



And it roared by picking up from 0 to 60 mph in record time of less than a second.



The tech billionaire reportedly told the crowd that he did not deploy a driver to Tesla's only manually driven car during the demo 'to make sure we don't kill anyone.'



'Success is not guaranteed. I mean that. It'll probably work, but if it doesn't work, we're at a safe distance,' Musk added.



He said Roadster uses 10 nozzles and has 'ultra high-pressure air tanks' to propel itself, both in the air, and to accelerate quickly on the road.



The demonstration was live streamed, and Musk shared its video on his X.



The latest model of Roadster is distinct from its prototype red model released in 2017, with a sharp white wedge, upward-opening doors and rear wing rising from the bodywork.



According to the company's website, the automaker has started accepting advance booking for the next-generation car, with three variants available - Performance, Thrust, and Rocket. Tesla reportedly plans to offer the higher two models using SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters.



The second-generation Tesla Roadster has an originally announced base price of $200,000 and a $250,000 price tag for the limited Founders Series, which is expected to hit the road in 2028.



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