

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UCB (UCB.BR) announced the FDA has approved the first self-administered once-daily autoinjector administration option for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive with ZILBRYSQ. The ZILBRYSQ autoinjector is designed to automatically deliver a pre-defined dose when activated against the skin.



Prior to the autoinjector's approval, ZILBRYSQ was available as a self-administered prefilled syringe. UCB expects the autoinjector to be available commercially in first quarter, 2027.



UCB shares are trading at 203.30 euros on Euronext Brussels, down 1.31%.



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