Veeva Systems: UCB Selects Veeva Vault CRM

UCB Selects Veeva Vault CRM

Agentic CRM platform to drive unified engagement worldwide

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that UCB has committed to Veeva Vault CRM, the agentic engagement platform for life sciences. Vault CRM provides industry-specific AI to accelerate launch and drive better customer experiences.

"We are excited to strengthen our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Edwin Erckens, chief digital technology officer at UCB. "We share a deep commitment to customer success, and Vault CRM will provide UCB the technology foundation to drive commercial execution."

"Vault CRM is the customer engagement platform that will provide UCB with a stable, scalable, and future-ready technology foundation that will advance UCB's commercial strategy," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "Working together with UCB, we will support them in that critical mission."

Vault CRM is part of Vault CRM Suite, the technology foundation for agentic commercial. The Agentic Call Report in Vault CRM creates Commercial Evidence to uncover previously hidden treatment barriers.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

maria.scurry@veeva.com Meera Lakhani-Patel

Veeva Systems, Europe

meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

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