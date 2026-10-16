Skanska AB: Skanska builds healthcare center in Egersund, Norway, for NOK 320M, about SEK 310M

Skanska has signed a contract with Eigersund Municipality to design and build the Langevann healthcare center in Egersund, Norway. The contract is worth about NOK 320M, about SEK 310M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The approximately 8,000-square-meter healthcare center will bring together several of the municipality's health and care services. The project comprises a nursing home with 60 resident rooms, a day activity center, a production kitchen and premises for health and care services. The new center will replace parts of the existing buildings and is designed to support modern and flexible service delivery for residents, employees and visitors.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2026, and the project is expected to be completed in January 2029.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

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