Instalco AB: Instalco signs framework agreement with Skanska for installations at preschools, schools and sports halls

Instalco, through its subsidiaries Bogesunds El & Tele and LG Contracting, has signed a framework agreement with Skanska. The agreement covers electrical and heating and plumbing installations in connection with the construction of new preschools, schools and sports halls.

The framework agreement is based on a procurement process conducted by Adda Inköpscentral, enabling municipalities across Sweden to place call-off orders with Skanska for well-developed, quality-assured and flexible building concepts. For projects awarded to Skanska under the framework agreement, Instalco will be responsible for electrical and heating and plumbing installations.

"We've worked successfully with Skanska for many years, carrying out electrical installations on preschool projects through our subsidiary, Bogesunds El & Tele. We're therefore delighted to be expanding our collaboration to include heating and plumbing under the new framework agreement," says Joakim Jörenius, Head of Major Projects, Instalco.

Skanska's "Redo" concept encompasses five preschool designs, four school designs and one sports hall concept. The solutions are standardised to enable quick and cost-effective call-off orders, while providing the flexibility to adapt them to local requirements.

The framework agreement between Instalco and Skanska covers the period 2026 - 2032.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications and Sustainability, Instalco +46 70 913 67 96 fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Instalco is one of Northern Europe's leading installation companies in the areas of electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation, industry, and tech & consulting. We design, install, service and maintain properties and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Operations are conducted through more than 175 subsidiaries with strong local presence, supported by a small central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se.