Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 19:02
23,820 Euro
+0,42 % +0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,67023,68010:24
23,66023,68010:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 07:50 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instalco AB: Instalco signs framework agreement with Skanska for installations at preschools, schools and sports halls

Instalco, through its subsidiaries Bogesunds El & Tele and LG Contracting, has signed a framework agreement with Skanska. The agreement covers electrical and heating and plumbing installations in connection with the construction of new preschools, schools and sports halls.

The framework agreement is based on a procurement process conducted by Adda Inköpscentral, enabling municipalities across Sweden to place call-off orders with Skanska for well-developed, quality-assured and flexible building concepts. For projects awarded to Skanska under the framework agreement, Instalco will be responsible for electrical and heating and plumbing installations.

"We've worked successfully with Skanska for many years, carrying out electrical installations on preschool projects through our subsidiary, Bogesunds El & Tele. We're therefore delighted to be expanding our collaboration to include heating and plumbing under the new framework agreement," says Joakim Jörenius, Head of Major Projects, Instalco.

Skanska's "Redo" concept encompasses five preschool designs, four school designs and one sports hall concept. The solutions are standardised to enable quick and cost-effective call-off orders, while providing the flexibility to adapt them to local requirements.

The framework agreement between Instalco and Skanska covers the period 2026 - 2032.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications and Sustainability, Instalco +46 70 913 67 96 fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Instalco is one of Northern Europe's leading installation companies in the areas of electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation, industry, and tech & consulting. We design, install, service and maintain properties and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Operations are conducted through more than 175 subsidiaries with strong local presence, supported by a small central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.