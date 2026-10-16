DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 16-Oct-2026 / 12:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS GB00B012TP20 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) UK 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name J.P. Morgan Securities PLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 09-Oct-2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13-Oct-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.014931 3.131389 5.146320 11266775 or reached Position of previous notification (if Below minimum threshold Below minimum Below minimum threshold threshold applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 4411263 2.014931 SUBTOTAL 8. A 4411263 2.014931% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Exercise/ the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii Cash-settled Equity 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 19594 0.008950 Swap Cash-settled Equity 25/08/2027 25/08/2027 Cash 15 0.000007 Swap Cash-settled Equity 24/02/2027 24/02/2027 Cash 2607452 1.191005 Swap Cash-settled Equity 25/09/2028 25/09/2028 Cash 33913 0.015490 Swap Cash-settled Equity 02/11/2027 02/11/2027 Cash 87504 0.039969 Swap 30/03/2027 30/03/2027 Cash 193 0.000088 Cash-settled Equity 11/06/2027 11/06/2027 Cash 4106841 1.875880 Swap SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 6855512 3.131389% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold JPMorgan J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Securities 3.131389 5.146320% PLC 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Chain of controlled undertaking: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%) Place of completion 13-Oct-2026 Date of completion London

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ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 446634 EQS News ID: 2417348 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 16, 2026 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)