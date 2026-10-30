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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:02
3,100 Euro
-0,64 % -0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,14011:40
Dow Jones News
30.10.2026 11:03 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change 
30-Oct-2026 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 October 2026 
 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
 
Halfords Group plc (the "Company" or "Halfords") announces the appointment of Keith Down as an independent 
Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2026. 
 
Keith will join the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and ESG Committees upon joining the Board. Following an appropriate 
handover period, Keith will also succeed Tom Singer as Chair of the Audit Committee. Tom will step down from the Board 
on 31 December 2026. 
 
Keith is a chartered accountant and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Matalan Retail Limited. He was previously 
Senior Independent Director of Topps Tiles plc and Senior Independent Director of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc. 
 
Keith has held a number of senior finance leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Financial Officer of 
Dunelm Group plc, Go-Ahead Group plc and JD Wetherspoon plc, and Group Finance Director of Selfridges Group. He brings 
extensive financial, retail and leadership experience to the Board. 
 
Jock Lennox, Chair of Halfords, said: 
 
"I am delighted to welcome Keith to the Halfords Board. He brings deep financial expertise, significant listed-company 
and retail experience, and a strong track record as both an executive and non-executive director. His experience will 
be hugely beneficial as we continue to deliver against our strategy. 
 
I would like to thank Tom for his considerable contribution to Halfords and, in particular, for his leadership of the 
Audit Committee. This appointment allows for an orderly handover, and we are confident Keith will build on the strong 
foundations Tom has established." 
 
Keith Down said: 
 
"I am pleased to be joining the Board of Halfords at such an important and exciting time. Halfords has strong market 
positions, an iconic brand and a clear focus on delivering for customers. I look forward to working with the board to 
help support the next stage of growth at the business." 
 
There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of UKLR 6.4.6R and UKLR 6.4.8R. 
 
- ENDS - 
 
For further information 
Investors:              
Holly Cassell, Director of Strategy, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations                              
 
investor.relations@halfords.co.uk 
 
Media: 
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo  
 
halfords@teneo.com 
Notes to Editors 
www.halfords.com            www.avayler.com         www.tredz.co.uk      www.halfordscompany.com                       
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 367 Halfords 
stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 497 consumer garages and a network of 91 commercial fleet 
locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and 
National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local 
store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary 
Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and 
Australia. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 447933 
EQS News ID:  2425056 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2425056&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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