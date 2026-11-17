DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 17-Nov-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the "Company") announces that Tanvi Gokhale, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Standard Life plc with effect from 9 November 2026. This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 449982 EQS News ID: 2436740 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)