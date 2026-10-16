Clean Motion AB: Clean Motion appoints Teycars as exclusive EVIG importer for Spain

Clean Motion AB has appointed Teycars of Rubí, Barcelona, as exclusive importer of EVIG, the solar-powered electric vehicle, for Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, and Andorra. The agreement also includes future Clean Motion products and vehicle models, with the long-term ambition of assembling the company's vehicles locally in Spain.

Teycars customers include Aena, Circuit de Catalunya and FC Barcelona.

The first EVIG for Spain is being shipped to Teycars and will be the first EVIG officially registered in the country. Teycars will actively market EVIG nationwide, including at CITY.360 in Zaragoza, Spain's fair for municipalities.

Spanish cities are under legal pressure to change how goods and services move. Spain's climate change law requires every municipality with more than 50,000 inhabitants to introduce a low-emission zone. That puts pressure on cities, service providers and delivery companies to replace vans in narrow, dense city centres.

"Spain has what EVIG is built for: abundant sunshine, dense city centres and a legal requirement for low-emission zones in every larger city. What we needed was a partner on the ground who knows the customers and can register, sell and service the vehicles locally. Teycars is that partner. Spain is a clear step in our strategy of building an importer network in sunny regions and meeting demand locally," says Stefan Janols, VP Sales and Marketing at Clean Motion AB.

"We have worked with light electric utility vehicles in Spain for more than 20 years, and EVIG is the most interesting new solution on the market for last-mile and municipal work. Its solar roof reduces dependency on the grid, keeps running costs low and fits where vans can no longer go. Our ambition goes beyond importing. We want to build the Spanish market together with Clean Motion and, over time, take part in future local assembly and customization of vehicles," says Ramon Riera, CEO of Teycars.

For more information please contact:

Stefan Janols, VP Sales and Marketing

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 709 81 49 44

E-mail: stefan.janols@cleanmotion.se

About Teycars

Teycars, the trading name of Malengashi S.L., is a Spanish specialist in electric work and transport vehicles, based in Rubí, Barcelona. With more than 20 years in the sector and a 3,500 m² facility, it sells, rents, customizes and services vehicles for public administrations, industry, tourism, and ports and airports, and offers financing and after-sales support. www.teycars.com

About EVIG

EVIG is an L5e-B solar-powered electric utility vehicle. Its roof-mounted solar panels provide up to 40-50 km of driving per day from the sun. Payload 300 kg, cargo volume 2.3 m³, range 100 km, top speed 60 km/h, width 1.5 m.

About Clean Motion AB