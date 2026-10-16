KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Japan Limited today announced that it has commenced specification compliance and functional enhancements for its cloud-native electronic health record (EHR) system [1], currently under development, effective October 16, 2026. This initiative follows the public announcement of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's (MHLW) standard specifications and certification program for EHR systems targeting clinics and small to medium-sized hospitals. Fujitsu Japan aims to launch this cloud-native EHR system in April 2027, leveraging digital technology to address regional medical challenges and realize a society where sustainable healthcare is provided.Clinics and small to medium-sized hospitals, which are vital to regional healthcare, often face numerous concerns when introducing EHR systems. These include selecting a system suitable for their operations, securing initial implementation and operational costs, a shortage of IT personnel, and managing security risks. Fujitsu Japan will address these challenges by developing and providing an easy-to-use and secure cloud-native EHR system. Furthermore, the system is planned to integrate with various national healthcare digital transformation (DX) services, including the electronic prescription service and the electronic health record information sharing service [2].Through these efforts, Fujitsu Japan aims to contribute to the widespread adoption of cloud-native EHR systems for small to medium-sized hospitals, facilitating patient information sharing, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing medical services in healthcare institutions.Looking ahead, Fujitsu Japan plans to offer a highly scalable cloud-native EHR system for large hospitals by fiscal year 2028 [3], enabling flexible integration with external services such as AI and other healthcare systems. The system will respond rapidly to regulatory changes and advances in healthcare DX while enabling the continuous delivery of the latest functionality and advanced security measures. The company is currently participating in the Council for the Modernization of Hospital Information Systems, convened and promoted by the Digital Agency and MHLW, and is advancing development in collaboration with the government. As a top vendor holding a 47% market share in the large hospital sector [4] with solutions such as "Fujitsu Healthcare Solution HOPE LifeMark-HX Cloud," Fujitsu Japan will consolidate its expertise. This will accelerate DX in healthcare settings through enhanced cybersecurity, utilization of medical data, and the application of technologies like generative AI, thereby contributing to the realization of a safe, secure, and sustainable healthcare delivery system.[1] Cloud-native electronic health record (EHR) system:An EHR system designed and developed to operate on the cloud, maximizing the characteristics and benefits of cloud computing.[2] Electronic health record information sharing service:A system planned by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to enable the sharing of patient electronic health record information among medical institutions and pharmacies nationwide.[3] Fiscal year 2028:Fujitsu Japan's fiscal year ends on March 31.[4] 47% market share in the large hospital sector:Calculated by Fujitsu Japan based on hospitals with 400 or more beds, as listed in the "Medical Device Systems White Paper 2026: List of Facilities with Hospital Information Systems (HIS)" from the Monthly New Medical Data Book series.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.