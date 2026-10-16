Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTCQB: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) (the "Company" or "Americas Uranium") is pleased to welcome Mr. David Suda as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, focused on capital markets and corporate strategy. Mr. Suda brings direct New Mexico uranium experience with extensive time spent developing American uranium assets. As former CEO of American Future Fuel Corporation, he was instrumental in advancing the Cebolleta uranium project to a 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate and, ultimately, in the sale of the company to Premier American Uranium Inc. He then served as President of Premier American Uranium. He was also previously President and CEO of Gold Terra Resource Corp. Before moving to the corporate side, Mr. Suda was a partner at two prominent Toronto institutional broker-dealers, Beacon Securities and Paradigm Capital, with experience in institutional sales, trading and investment banking. He holds a Bachelor of Environmental Studies from York University.

"We are very pleased to have David Suda join the Americas team, bringing a wealth of experience along with an extensive network of value-add colleagues, spanning numerous professions. David will undoubtedly strengthen the team as we work to build shareholder value," stated Nick Luksha, Chief Executive Officer of Americas Uranium.

Corporate Branding Refresh

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed corporate branding, redesigned website, and updated investor presentation, reflecting the Company's continued evolution and strategic vision for the future. The modernized corporate identity introduces a bold, dynamic appearance that aligns with the growing importance of uranium in the global energy landscape and the Company's commitment to advancing its portfolio of uranium exploration assets across North America. The enhanced website and investor presentation are designed to provide shareholders, prospective investors, and industry stakeholders with a more engaging and informative experience, highlighting the Company's projects, exploration initiatives, and long-term growth strategy. This refreshed identity represents an exciting new chapter for Americas Uranium as it continues to strengthen its presence in the uranium sector and position itself to capitalize on the increasing demand for secure, domestically sourced nuclear fuel.

Please visit our enhanced and newly branded website at www.americasuraniumcorp.com

Frontier Media Engagement

The Company also announces that it has engaged Frontier Media Inc. (1500-1874 Scarth Street, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada S4P 4E9; email: jordan@frontiermediainc.ca; telephone: 306-530-7746; Contact: Jordan Madill) to provide market awareness and corporate communications services, including through content creation, project management, third-party media distribution, and digital market awareness initiatives. The initial market awareness budget under the agreement with Frontier Media Inc. is CAD $500,000. The program is scheduled to run until April 2027 or budget exhaustion, and is structured to allow for ongoing evaluation and optimization based on market conditions.

The Company believes that maintaining consistent, compliant market awareness is an important component of supporting visibility, and long-term shareholder base development.

To the Company's knowledge, Frontier Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium assets. The Company holds a portfolio of 4,700 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts. Americas Uranium is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "potential", "proposed", "target", "continue", "advance" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events, conditions or results will, may or could occur, be achieved or be realized.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's expectations with respect to the investor awareness and market awareness initiatives to be undertaken by Frontier Media; the anticipated duration and effectiveness of such initiatives; the Company's ability to increase market visibility and shareholder awareness; the continued development, advancement and promotion of the Company's business and exploration activities; the benefits associated with the Company's refreshed corporate branding, redesigned website and updated investor presentation; the future growth and development of the Company; and the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities within the uranium sector. These statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration; the effectiveness of marketing and investor awareness activities; the requirement for regulatory approvals; and the maintenance of good relationships with commercial counterparties.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319515