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WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 21:49
32,450 Euro
+1,22 % +0,390
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,16032,49022:35
32,19032,50022:00
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 22:24 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASSA ABLOY sells PKI business unit to Vista Equity Partners

ASSA ABLOY sells PKI business unit to Vista Equity Partners

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to sell HID's PKI business unit to Vista Equity Partners ("Vista").

The PKI business unit (Public Key Infrastructure) provides digital trust, identity, authentication, encryption, and certificate management solutions. The business unit includes PKI SaaS - IdenTrust and HydrantID - credential management, and ZeroSSL.

"I find it very satisfying that with Vista, the PKI business unit and its employees and customers gain a committed long-term investor, creating new opportunities for the future and I wish them every success," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Our PKI team has built a strong business with a strong customer base, and Vista has the expertise to take it forward as the market evolves," says Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. "We are pleased with this outcome for our customers, our employees, and for HID."

The divested business had sales in 2025 of MUSD 58 (approx. MSEK 570) with a strong operating margin.

The divestiture is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY
ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-sells-pki-business-unit-to-vista-equity-partners,c4410007

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4410007/4322946.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-sells-pki-business-unit-to-vista-equity-partners-302911635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.