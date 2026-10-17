GAC Showcases Multiple Models at Canton Fair: Systemic Global Expansion as a Response to High-Level Opening-Up

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 October, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) kicked off in Guangzhou. Dubbed "China's No.1 Exhibition" with a 70-year history, it serves as a vital window for global merchants to understand China, and one of GAC's stages to connect with the world. For international buyers, GAC serves not only as a sourcing platform but as a trusted channel for experiencing Chinese automotive innovation and building long-term local partnerships. Having made its debut in 2012, GAC has participated in the fair 30 times to date. Together with the Canton Fair, it has witnessed the transformation of Made-in-China products into Chinese global brands.

This transformation is reflected in GAC's global expansion journey through a string of continuously refreshed sales figures. Overseas sales stood at 90,000 units in 2024, hit 130,000 units in 2025, and exceeded 197,000 units in January-September 2026, representing a year-on-year surge of 138.9%. GAC is sprinting full steam ahead toward its annual target of 300,000 overseas units. GAC has accomplished a shift from "product export" to "system-level global expansion".

At the GAC booth, XT80, AION i60 and AISTALAND GX7 showcased intelligent driving, three-electric systems and premium cabins. The energy-ecology zone featured DC ultra-fast charging piles, 7 kW smart home chargers, multi-in-one electric drive units and PV-Storage-Charging-Swapping Technology, addressing range anxiety. Opening day drew buyers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and Africa. At the Music & Cuisine Festival, GAC built three immersive spaces blending smart mobility, Cantonese cuisine, camping and sports. The XT80, AION N60, GAC S7 and AISTALAND GT7 served as lifestyle carriers, letting guests enjoy morning tea, global cuisines and intangible cultural heritage.

GAC will advance its ONE GAC 2.0 strategy, deepening localized operations and expanding its systematic global layout. As a tribute to the Canton Fair's 70th anniversary and a new business card for China's auto industry, GAC will help drive Chinese intelligent manufacturing onto the global stage.

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