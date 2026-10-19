Half-year revenue of €16.5 million, up 14%

Operating income of €2.2 million, up 49%, representing a margin of 13%

Net income attributable to the Group of €1.8 million, up 80%

Contract renewals representing 60% of revenue, compared with 50% a year earlier

2026 financial targets confirmed

Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today announces its results for the first half of 2026.

Results presentation webinar This Monday, 19 October 2026 at 12:00 (CEST) REGISTER HERE

Hugo LARRICQ, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mon courtier énergie group, said: "Mon courtier énergie group is reporting very strong results for the first half of 2026, marked by a significant improvement in profitability. This performance is underpinned by two complementary drivers: sustained business growth, with revenue up +14% to €16.5 million, and rigorous control of our expenses, building on the measures implemented in 2025, which continue to deliver their full benefits.

These results demonstrate the strength of our model and its ability to combine growth and profitability. The development initiatives launched in 2026 will also contribute to revenue growth from 2027 onwards. I would like to thank all our teams, both in the regions and internationally, for their day-to-day commitment. With these fundamentals in place, we enter the coming financial years with full confidence in the future."

Summary income statement

in thousands of euros H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Revenue 16 499 14 475 +14.0 % Other operating income 528 473 +11.6 Purchases consumed -12 267 -10 821 +13.4 Personnel expenses -2 228 -2 320 -4.0 Taxes and duties -53 -86 -38.4 EBITDA 2 480 1 721 +44.1 % Depreciation, amortisation, impairment and provisions -286 -247 +15.8 Total operating expenses (14 834) (13 474) +10.0% Operating income 2 194 1 474 +48.8 % Net financial income 34 31 +9.7 Net exceptional income/(expense) 31 -189 n.m. Income tax -495 -341 +45.2 Non-controlling interests -2 -5 -60.0 Net income (attributable to the Group) 1 765 979 +80.3 %

Half-year revenue growth of +14%

Revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €16.5 million, up +14% compared with the first half of 2025 (€14.5 million), with growth of 13% in France and +26% in Spain and Belgium. The guarantees of origin offering confirmed brokerage clients' interest in the Group's additional services.

This growth, combined with rigorous control of operating expenses, resulted in a significant improvement in profitability. Operating income rose by 49% to €2.2 million, bringing the operating margin to 13.3%, compared with 10.2% a year earlier, an improvement of 3.1 percentage points.

The share of revenue generated by contract renewals reached 60%, compared with 50% a year earlier (+10 percentage points), reflecting the loyalty of the client portfolio.

At 30 June 2026, the Group's network comprised 129 experienced brokers, compared with 142 at the end of June 2025. This temporary decline mainly resulted from the reorganisation of the sales force of one of the Group's main brand licensees.

To support the development of the network, the Group rolled out a new comprehensive recruitment tool, TeamTailor, enabling agencies to post a job advertisement on nearly 30 job platforms simultaneously. There are currently 27 active job advertisements, with nearly 220 applications received.

In addition, the Group launched an indirect sales initiative, notably through MCE Connect, with 7 indirect salespeople at 30 June 2026 to be added to the sales force, bringing the total to 136 experienced brokers.

Controlled growth in expenses, below the rate of business growth

Operating expenses amounted to €14.8 million, up 10%, a slower rate than revenue growth (+14%). They break down as follows:

Purchases consumed: €12.3 million (+13%). This item mainly comprises commissions paid to partner agencies. Its change reflects business growth and the expansion of the broker network.

This item mainly comprises commissions paid to partner agencies. Its change reflects business growth and the expansion of the broker network. Personnel expenses: €2.2 million (-4%). These benefited from the final effects of the workforce adjustment plan and the rollout of new productivity tools, which enable higher volumes to be handled with unchanged head office staffing levels.

These benefited from the final effects of the workforce adjustment plan and the rollout of new productivity tools, which enable higher volumes to be handled with unchanged head office staffing levels. Depreciation, amortisation and provisions: €0.3 million (+16%). The increase in amortisation relating to bespoke software development was partially offset by a decrease in additions to provisions for risks and expenses.

Operating income up 49%

Driven by revenue growth and cost control, operating income rose sharply to €2.2 million, up 49% compared with the first half of 2025.

Net income attributable to the Group of €1.8 million

After taking into account net financial income of €34 thousand, net exceptional income of €31 thousand, an income tax expense of €495 thousand and non-controlling interests of €2 thousand, net income attributable to the Group amounted to €1.8 million, compared with €1.0 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 80%.

Highlights of the first half of 2026

New partnerships

During the first half of 2026, the Group entered into two nationwide partnerships, with UMIH (Union des Métiers et des Industries de l'Hôtellerie Union of Hospitality Trades and Industries), a professional organisation for the hotel and restaurant sector, and with Agryco, an online distributor of agricultural supplies. These agreements give the Group access to UMIH members and Agryco's farming clients, two groups of professionals particularly exposed to the challenges of controlling energy costs.

Launch of MCE Connect

The Group launched a new tool, MCE Connect, dedicated to supporting indirect sales. The initiative, launched at the end of Q1 2026, supported business activity, with contracts from this new channel contributing one percentage point of growth in the second quarter.

Assessment of an acquisition opportunity

As part of the implementation of its strategic action plan, the Group is examining acquisition opportunities to complement its organic growth momentum. At 30 June 2026, the Group had a gross cash position of €8.2 million, providing the financial flexibility needed to assess projects.

At this stage, no agreement has been reached and no assurance can be given as to the outcome of these initiatives, or the terms or timing of any potential transaction or transactions. The Group will keep the market informed of any significant developments, in accordance with its regulatory obligations.

EcoVadis Gold Medal: the Group among the top 2% of rated companies

On 29 January 2026, the Group was awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal with a score of 83/100, placing it among the top 2% of rated companies worldwide. This distinction recognises the structured development of its CSR approach and strengthens its positioning with clients attentive to energy transition challenges.

Governance: Hugo LARRICQ appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

On 29 May 2026, the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Hugo LARRICQ Chairman of the Board, replacing Charlie EVRARD, who remains a director. Now combined with the role of Chief Executive Officer, these responsibilities are intended to enhance governance effectiveness and continuity in the implementation of the strategic roadmap.

Third-quarter 2026 revenue

In the third quarter of 2026, the Group recorded revenue of €4.8 million, down 12% compared with the third quarter of 2025 (€5.5 million).

The third quarter is traditionally the low point of the financial year in terms of business activity, due to slower decision-making by business clients over the summer period. The decline recorded over the period reflects this seasonality, consistent with that observed in previous financial years. Third-quarter revenue thus represents 15% of expected revenue for the financial year.

The commercial momentum observed since the end of the summer reinforces the Group's confidence in achieving its annual targets.

2026 targets confirmed, with more than 80% of the operating income target already achieved at mid-year

With operating income of €2.2 million at 30 June 2026, Mon courtier énergie group has already achieved 81% of its annual target of €2.7 million.

Against this backdrop, Mon courtier énergie group confidently confirms its financial targets for the 2026 financial year, with expected annual revenue of €31 million and operating income of €2.7 million.

Financial calendar

Full-year 2026 revenue and fourth-quarter 2026 revenue: 18 January 2027

About Mon courtier énergie group:

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, Mon courtier énergie group has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market in just a few years. The Group's mission is to support businesses in the overall management of their energy budgets in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bills. Mon courtier énergie group's services include energy purchasing brokerage and advisory services, contract management and optimisation, and energy transition consulting.

Mon courtier énergie group draws on the expertise of more than 200 employees based at its head office and in its regional "licensed" agencies.

For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, rather than historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and figures stated will materialise. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie group. Mon courtier énergie group operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business. Forward-looking statements in no way constitute a guarantee of the Group's future performance, and its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as developments in the sector, may differ significantly from those stated or suggested by such statements. Readers are invited to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Group's website. This information is provided only as of the date of this press release; Mon courtier énergie group undertakes no obligation to publish updates, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in Mon courtier énergie group in any country.

Appendices

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

CONSOLIDATED ASSETS 2026-06 2025-12 In thousands of euros Net values Net values Intangible assets 2 972 2 786 Of which positive goodwill 1 977 1 977 Property, plant and equipment 176 70 Financial assets 337 110 Non-current assets 3 485 2 966 Inventories and work in progress Trade receivables and related accounts 10 716 9 892 Other receivables and accruals 2 356 2 081 Marketable securities 4 582 4 550 Cash 3 944 4 836 Current assets 21 598 21 359 Total assets 25 083 24 325

CONSOLIDATED EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2026-06 2025-12 In thousands of euros Share capital 3 658 3 658 Share premiums 5 617 5 617 Consolidated reserves 1 391 1 087 Consolidated net income for the financial year 1 765 2 107 Other (563) Other equity Equity (attributable to the Group) 12 431 11 906 Non-controlling interests (73) (72) Provisions 359 371 Borrowings and financial liabilities 1 143 1 266 Trade payables and related accounts 6 446 7 213 Other payables and accruals 4 777 3 641 Of which negative goodwill Liabilities 12 366 12 120 Total equity and liabilities 25 083 24 325

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2026-06 2025-06 In thousands of euros Revenue 16 499 14 475 Other operating income 528 473 Purchases consumed (469) (392) Personnel expenses (2 228) (2 320) Other operating expenses (11 798) (10 429) Taxes and duties (53) (86) Depreciation, amortisation, impairment and provisions (286) (247) Operating income before amortisation, impairment and reversals of goodwill 2 194 1 474 Amortisation and impairment of positive goodwill relating to consolidated entities Reversals of negative goodwill relating to consolidated entities Operating income after amortisation, impairment and reversals of goodwill relating to consolidated entities 2 194 1 474 Share of income from joint operations Financial expenses and income 34 31 Exceptional expenses and income 31 (189) Income tax (495) (341) Net income of consolidated entities 1 764 975 Net income from equity-accounted entities Consolidated net income 1 764 975 Non-controlling interests (2) (5) Net income (attributable to the Group) 1 765 979 Number of shares at period-end 3 657 862 3 657 862 Weighted average number of shares 3 657 862 3 657 862 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.48 0.27

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 2026-06 2025-06 In thousands of euros Opening cash balance 9 068 3 621 Net income of consolidated entities 1 764 975 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions 221 (61) Change in deferred taxes Gains or losses on disposals 1 Other non-cash items 1 Cash flow before changes in working capital 1 985 914 Impact of changes in trade and other receivables (1 099) Impact of changes in trade and other payables 369 (106) Change in operating working capital requirements (730) (106) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 1 255 808 Acquisition of non-current assets (583) (173) Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation (25) Net change in short-term investments (16) Decrease in other financial assets 1 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (598) (198) Dividends paid by the parent company (1 427) Capital increases (reductions) 5 Proceeds from borrowings Repayments of borrowings (128) (74) Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares (563) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (1 555) (631) Change in cash (898) (21) Closing cash balance (A)+(B)+(C)+(D) 8 171 3 599

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261018962254/en/

Contacts:

Mon courtier énergie group

Hugo LARRICQ

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com