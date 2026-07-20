Revenue of €16.5 million in the first half of 2026

International operations up +29%

Share of revenue from contract renewals rising to 60%, confirming customer loyalty

Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie Group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today announces its revenue for the 1st half of 2026.

Hugo LARRICQ, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mon courtier énergie Group, states: "We delivered a solid first half of 2026, with revenue up +13% to €16.5 million, compared with €14.6 million a year earlier. After a sharp rise in the 1st quarter, our business stabilized at a high level in the 2nd quarter, confirming the strength of our model and the relevance of our roadmap.

This performance is driven by strong acceleration in international activity, up +29%, as well as by the rapid development of our guarantees of origin offering, reflecting our brokerage clients' growing interest in the Group's additional services. The share of revenue from contract renewals also continues to grow, reflecting the loyalty of our client portfolio.

The measures implemented, whose impact was reflected in the 2025 results continue to bear fruit in the first half of 2026. I thank all our teams, in the regions and internationally, for their daily commitment, and we look forward with confidence to reporting our half-year results next October."

A +13% increase in half-year revenue

The 1st half of 2026 was marked by the continued strengthening of the client portfolio in France and by the acceleration of international activity, achieving revenue of €16.5 million, up +13% compared with the 1st half of 2025 (€14.6 million), broken down as follows:

€15.7 million in France , up +12% compared with the 1 st half of 2025, driven mainly by the energy brokerage business;

, up compared with the 1 half of 2025, driven mainly by the energy brokerage business; €0.8 million internationally, a strong increase of 29% compared with the 1st half of 2025. Spain contributed €0.45 million, up +20% compared with the first half of 2025, while activities in Belgium generated €0.33 million, up +40% compared with the same period last year.

The development of the guarantees of origin business is another growth driver for the half-year. A guarantee of origin certifies that a quantity of electricity was produced from a renewable energy source. These guarantees are sought by companies to meet their carbon footprint reduction targets. This development reflects brokerage clients' growing interest in the additional services offered by the Group as part of the energy transition.

The share of revenue from contract renewals also continues to grow, reaching 60%, compared with 50% a year earlier, an increase of +20%, confirming the loyalty of the client base and the relevance of the Group's strategic action plan.

As of 30 June 2026, the Group's network had 129 confirmed brokers, compared with 142 at the end of June 2025.

Highlights of the 1st half of 2026

On 29 January 2026, the Group announced that it had obtained the EcoVadis Gold medal for its CSR performance. With a score of 83/100, Mon courtier énergie Group ranks among the top 2% of companies worldwide as rated by EcoVadis, an organization that has already assessed more than 150,000 companies worldwide. This distinction, based on an analysis of four pillars environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement recognizes the structured CSR approach undertaken by the Group and strengthens its positioning with clients increasingly focused on energy transition issues.

On 29 May 2026, following the Annual General Meeting of 28 May 2026, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Hugo LARRICQ as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Charlie EVRARD, who resigned from this role. Hugo LARRICQ now combines this responsibility with his duties as Chief Executive Officer, with the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer thus being reunited. This change, prepared by Charlie EVRARD who remains a director and continues to actively contribute to the Group's strategic direction aims to strengthen governance efficiency and ensure managerial continuity in the execution of the strategic roadmap.

Quarterly revenue

In the 2nd quarter of 2026, the Group recorded revenue of €8.1 million, stable compared with the 2nd quarter of 2025 (€8.2 million). This is in line with the revenue for the 1st quarter of 2026.

Confirmation of 2026 and 2028 targets

The progressive and satisfactory implementation of the strategic action plan enables Mon courtier énergie Group to confirm its 2026 and 2028 financial targets, namely:

revenue of €31 million (2026) and €40 million (2028); and

operating income of €2.7 million (2026) and €4 million (2028).

Financial calendar

Half-year 2026 results and revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2026: 19 October 2026

About Mon courtier énergie Group :

Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, Mon courtier énergie Group has become, in just a few years, a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market. The Group's mission is to support businesses in the overall management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimize their gas and/or electricity bills. Mon courtier énergie Group's range of services includes energy purchasing brokerage and advisory, contract management and optimization, and energy transition advisory.

Mon courtier énergie Group draws on the expertise of more than 200 employees based at headquarters and in its licensed regional branches.

For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and figures stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie Group. Mon courtier énergie Group operates in a fast-changing and competitive environment and is therefore not able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business. Forward-looking statements do not constitute any guarantee of the Company's future performance, and its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as industry developments, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by such statements. Readers are invited to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. This information is provided only as of the date of this press release; Mon courtier énergie Group does not undertake to publish any updates, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for shares of Mon courtier énergie Group in any country.

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Contacts:

Mon courtier énergie Group

Hugo LARRICQ

Chairman and CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com