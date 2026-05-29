Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie group (code ISIN: FR001400H3A0 Ticker symbol: ALMCE), an energy brokerage firm for businesses, announced today a change in corporate governance approved by the Board of Directors on May 29, 2026.

On May 29, 2026, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Hugo LARRICQ as Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Charlie EVRARD, who has resigned. This transition was prepared by Charlie EVRARD, who proposed Hugo LARRICQ's candidacy to the Board of Directors to enhance the Group's governance. Hugo LARRICQ will thus combine this role as Chairman of the Board of Directors with his current responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

This development is part of a natural progression since Hugo LARRICQ's appointment as Chief Executive Officer. The strategic directions he has recently championed, with the support of the Board of Directors, have already yielded tangible results in the first quarter of 2026, confirming the relevance of the roadmap undertaken and the Group's ability to ensure its execution.

Charlie EVRARD will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will thus continue to actively contribute to the Group's strategic direction alongside the other directors. He stated: "Over the past few months, Hugo has successfully set a clear strategic course for the Group, the initial results of which are already evident in our first-quarter performance. I have every confidence in his ability to lead this new phase of development. Given the Group's current context and the execution of our strategic roadmap, his dual role will ensure clear governance, managerial continuity, and greater transparency for our investors and partners. For my part, I will remain fully engaged on the Board of Directors to continue supporting the company alongside the other directors

Hugo LARRICQ added: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors and Charlie for their trust. I am committed to building on the work that has been done and will continue, together with all our teams, to execute our roadmap in the service of our customers, partners, and shareholders.

The Board of Directors extends its warmest thanks to Charlie EVRARD for his dedication, his service as Chairman of the Board, and his ongoing involvement in the Group's governance.

About Mon courtier énergie group :

Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, Mon courtier énergie group has, in just a few years, become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market. The Group's mission is to support companies in the overall management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimize their gas and/or electricity bills. Mon courtier énergie group's service offering includes energy procurement brokerage and advisory, contract management and optimization, and energy transition consulting.

Mon courtier énergie group relies on the expertise of more than 200 employees, based at its headquarters and within its regional "licensed" agencies.

For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and not historical data, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts and figures stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie group. Mon courtier énergie group operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. The Company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its activity, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could result in outcomes materially different from those stated in any forward-looking statement. Mon courtier énergie group draws attention to the fact that forward-looking statements do not in any way constitute a guarantee of future performance, and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon courtier énergie group operates, may differ significantly from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if the financial position, results, cash flows and industry developments of Mon courtier énergie group were consistent with the forward-looking information contained herein, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of future results or developments of Mon courtier énergie group. Readers are invited to carefully consider the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers "AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that all or part of these risk factors or other risks materialise, Mon courtier énergie group shall in no case be held liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any related damage.

This information is provided only as of the date of this press release. Mon courtier énergie group undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares of Mon courtier énergie group in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529933132/en/

Contacts:

Mon courtier énergie group

Hugo LARRICQ

Chief Executive Officer

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com