Regulatory News:
Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today publishes the half-yearly report on its liquidity agreement entrusted to the brokerage firm TP ICAP (Europe).
With regard to the liquidity agreement covering the shares of MON COURTIER ENERGIE GROUP (FR001400H3A0 ALMCE FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:
- 18,739 shares
- EUR 48,702.90 in cash
During the second half of 2025, a total of the following transactions were carried out:
BUY
12,632 shares
EUR 69,256.60
212 transactions
SELL
11,028 shares
EUR 62,448.10
182 transactions
It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 17,135 shares
- EUR 56,682.71 in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity agreement was implemented on July 3, 2023, the following resources were made available:
- 0 shares
- EUR 200,000.00 in cash
TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
About Mon courtier énergie group:
Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, Mon courtier énergie group has become in just a few years a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market. The Group's mission is to support companies in the overall management of their energy budgets in order to reduce or optimize their gas and/or electricity bills. The range of services offered by Mon courtier énergie group includes energy purchasing brokerage and consulting, contract management and optimization, and energy transition advisory services.
Mon courtier énergie group relies on the expertise of approximately 200 employees based at its headquarters and in its regional "licensed" agencies.
For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com
Appendix
Purchases
Sales
ALMCE FP
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
Total
212
12 632
69 256,60
182
11 028
62 448,10
20250701
1
1
5,30
4
848
4 571,95
20250702
1
1
5,35
2
50
269,95
20250703
1
1
5,35
2
20
107,95
20250704
1
1
5,35
1
1
5,35
20250707
1
1
5,55
2
31
172,05
20250708
2
21
113,50
1
1
5,50
20250709
2
101
545,55
1
1
5,55
20250710
1
1
5,45
1
1
5,45
20250711
1
1
5,45
4
685
3 858,25
20250714
1
1
5,60
2
266
1 502,85
20250715
4
526
2 847,95
2
38
214,50
20250716
2
13
70,90
1
1
5,50
20250717
1
1
5,70
5
1 431
8 173,20
20250718
2
161
886,10
5
1 063
6 181,40
20250721
2
116
643,80
1
1
5,55
20250722
1
1
5,70
1
1
5,70
20250723
1
1
5,70
1
1
5,70
20250724
2
51
285,65
1
1
5,65
20250725
1
1
5,65
1
1
5,65
20250728
2
19
106,50
1
1
5,70
20250729
2
30
168,20
2
6
34,80
20250730
2
7
39,35
2
311
1 803,75
20250731
1
1
5,80
1
1
5,80
20250801
2
171
966,30
1
1
5,80
20250804
2
32
181,00
2
2
11,70
20250805
1
1
5,70
2
181
1 058,70
20250806
1
1
5,80
1
1
5,80
20250807
1
1
5,75
2
10
58,85
20250808
1
1
5,70
1
1
5,70
20250811
1
1
5,75
1
1
5,75
20250812
1
1
5,75
1
1
5,75
20250813
2
27
155,30
2
41
243,80
20250814
1
1
5,80
1
1
5,80
20250815
2
10
57,65
1
1
5,90
20250818
2
13
74,80
1
1
5,80
20250819
1
1
5,95
2
3
17,85
20250820
1
1
5,90
1
1
5,90
20250821
1
1
5,85
1
1
5,85
20250822
1
1
5,85
1
1
5,85
20250825
2
17
98,80
1
1
6,00
20250826
2
100
580,05
1
1
5,85
20250827
2
20
116,05
1
1
5,85
20250828
2
5
29,05
1
1
5,85
20250829
1
1
5,85
1
1
5,85
20250901
3
187
1 080,85
1
1
5,85
20250902
2
22
126,50
2
18
106,90
20250903
1
1
5,95
1
1
5,95
20250904
1
1
5,90
1
1
5,90
20250905
1
1
5,90
1
1
5,90
20250908
1
1
5,95
1
1
5,95
20250909
1
1
5,95
1
1
5,95
20250910
3
269
1 567,85
1
1
5,95
20250911
2
25
145,05
1
1
5,85
20250912
1
1
5,85
1
1
5,85
20250915
1
1
5,85
1
1
5,85
20250916
1
1
5,90
1
1
5,90
20250917
1
1
5,90
1
1
5,90
20250918
4
921
5 303,40
1
1
5,90
20250919
7
1 779
9 863,95
1
1
5,75
20250922
1
1
5,55
1
1
5,55
20250923
2
124
663,50
4
885
4 951,55
20250924
2
81
433,35
1
1
5,35
20250925
3
142
759,70
1
1
5,40
20250926
1
1
5,45
1
1
5,45
20250929
2
20
107,00
2
246
1 365,10
20250930
2
13
69,70
4
909
5 088,70
20251001
2
27
145,95
2
13
72,75
20251002
2
81
437,55
4
899
5 079,65
20251003
1
1
5,50
5
1 222
6 999,30
20251006
2
171
949,25
2
2
11,50
20251007
3
258
1 414,65
1
1
5,50
20251008
2
6
32,70
1
1
5,45
20251009
2
60
327,00
1
1
5,45
20251010
3
212
1 153,40
1
1
5,50
20251013
1
1
5,45
1
1
5,45
20251014
2
80
432,15
3
465
2 612,15
20251015
1
1
5,65
3
388
2 196,55
20251016
1
1
5,60
4
771
4 473,60
20251017
2
33
188,25
1
1
5,85
20251020
2
181
1 031,85
1
1
5,85
20251021
2
181
1 022,70
1
1
5,70
20251022
3
356
2 020,00
1
1
5,75
20251023
7
1 990
11 045,80
1
1
5,70
20251024
1
1
5,50
1
1
5,50
20251027
7
1 817
9 803,50
1
1
5,50
20251028
2
102
545,75
1
1
5,40
20251029
1
1
5,35
1
1
5,35
20251030
2
40
212,00
1
1
5,30
20251031
1
1
5,45
2
2
10,90
20251103
1
1
5,40
1
1
5,40
20251104
2
131
687,90
1
1
5,40
20251105
2
51
265,25
1
1
5,25
20251106
1
1
5,25
1
1
5,25
20251107
1
1
5,40
1
1
5,40
20251110
1
1
5,30
1
1
5,30
20251111
1
1
5,25
1
1
5,25
20251112
1
1
5,45
1
1
5,45
20251113
1
1
5,25
1
1
5,25
20251114
2
131
687,80
1
1
5,30
20251117
4
624
3 251,40
1
1
5,30
20251118
1
1
5,35
1
1
5,35
20251119
1
1
5,30
1
1
5,30
20251120
1
1
5,30
1
1
5,30
20251121
1
1
5,30
1
1
5,30
20251124
3
268
1 353,40
1
1
5,05
20251125
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251126
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251127
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251128
4
731
3 734,20
1
1
5,20
20251201
1
1
5,10
2
121
641,10
20251202
1
1
5,30
1
1
5,30
20251203
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251204
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251205
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251208
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251209
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251210
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251211
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251212
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251215
1
1
5,10
1
1
5,10
20251216
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251217
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251218
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251219
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251222
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251223
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251224
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251225
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20251226
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20251229
1
1
5,20
1
1
5,20
20251230
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
20251231
1
1
5,15
1
1
5,15
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260125050374/en/
Contacts:
Mon courtier énergie group
Hugo LARRICQ
Chief Executive Officer
investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com