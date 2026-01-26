Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today publishes the half-yearly report on its liquidity agreement entrusted to the brokerage firm TP ICAP (Europe).

With regard to the liquidity agreement covering the shares of MON COURTIER ENERGIE GROUP (FR001400H3A0 ALMCE FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

18,739 shares

EUR 48,702.90 in cash

During the second half of 2025, a total of the following transactions were carried out:

BUY 12,632 shares EUR 69,256.60 212 transactions SELL 11,028 shares EUR 62,448.10 182 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

17,135 shares

EUR 56,682.71 in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity agreement was implemented on July 3, 2023, the following resources were made available:

0 shares

EUR 200,000.00 in cash

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

About Mon courtier énergie group:

Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, Mon courtier énergie group has become in just a few years a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market. The Group's mission is to support companies in the overall management of their energy budgets in order to reduce or optimize their gas and/or electricity bills. The range of services offered by Mon courtier énergie group includes energy purchasing brokerage and consulting, contract management and optimization, and energy transition advisory services.

Mon courtier énergie group relies on the expertise of approximately 200 employees based at its headquarters and in its regional "licensed" agencies.

For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com

Appendix

Purchases Sales ALMCE FP Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR Total 212 12 632 69 256,60 182 11 028 62 448,10 20250701 1 1 5,30 4 848 4 571,95 20250702 1 1 5,35 2 50 269,95 20250703 1 1 5,35 2 20 107,95 20250704 1 1 5,35 1 1 5,35 20250707 1 1 5,55 2 31 172,05 20250708 2 21 113,50 1 1 5,50 20250709 2 101 545,55 1 1 5,55 20250710 1 1 5,45 1 1 5,45 20250711 1 1 5,45 4 685 3 858,25 20250714 1 1 5,60 2 266 1 502,85 20250715 4 526 2 847,95 2 38 214,50 20250716 2 13 70,90 1 1 5,50 20250717 1 1 5,70 5 1 431 8 173,20 20250718 2 161 886,10 5 1 063 6 181,40 20250721 2 116 643,80 1 1 5,55 20250722 1 1 5,70 1 1 5,70 20250723 1 1 5,70 1 1 5,70 20250724 2 51 285,65 1 1 5,65 20250725 1 1 5,65 1 1 5,65 20250728 2 19 106,50 1 1 5,70 20250729 2 30 168,20 2 6 34,80 20250730 2 7 39,35 2 311 1 803,75 20250731 1 1 5,80 1 1 5,80 20250801 2 171 966,30 1 1 5,80 20250804 2 32 181,00 2 2 11,70 20250805 1 1 5,70 2 181 1 058,70 20250806 1 1 5,80 1 1 5,80 20250807 1 1 5,75 2 10 58,85 20250808 1 1 5,70 1 1 5,70 20250811 1 1 5,75 1 1 5,75 20250812 1 1 5,75 1 1 5,75 20250813 2 27 155,30 2 41 243,80 20250814 1 1 5,80 1 1 5,80 20250815 2 10 57,65 1 1 5,90 20250818 2 13 74,80 1 1 5,80 20250819 1 1 5,95 2 3 17,85 20250820 1 1 5,90 1 1 5,90 20250821 1 1 5,85 1 1 5,85 20250822 1 1 5,85 1 1 5,85 20250825 2 17 98,80 1 1 6,00 20250826 2 100 580,05 1 1 5,85 20250827 2 20 116,05 1 1 5,85 20250828 2 5 29,05 1 1 5,85 20250829 1 1 5,85 1 1 5,85 20250901 3 187 1 080,85 1 1 5,85 20250902 2 22 126,50 2 18 106,90 20250903 1 1 5,95 1 1 5,95 20250904 1 1 5,90 1 1 5,90 20250905 1 1 5,90 1 1 5,90 20250908 1 1 5,95 1 1 5,95 20250909 1 1 5,95 1 1 5,95 20250910 3 269 1 567,85 1 1 5,95 20250911 2 25 145,05 1 1 5,85 20250912 1 1 5,85 1 1 5,85 20250915 1 1 5,85 1 1 5,85 20250916 1 1 5,90 1 1 5,90 20250917 1 1 5,90 1 1 5,90 20250918 4 921 5 303,40 1 1 5,90 20250919 7 1 779 9 863,95 1 1 5,75 20250922 1 1 5,55 1 1 5,55 20250923 2 124 663,50 4 885 4 951,55 20250924 2 81 433,35 1 1 5,35 20250925 3 142 759,70 1 1 5,40 20250926 1 1 5,45 1 1 5,45 20250929 2 20 107,00 2 246 1 365,10 20250930 2 13 69,70 4 909 5 088,70 20251001 2 27 145,95 2 13 72,75 20251002 2 81 437,55 4 899 5 079,65 20251003 1 1 5,50 5 1 222 6 999,30 20251006 2 171 949,25 2 2 11,50 20251007 3 258 1 414,65 1 1 5,50 20251008 2 6 32,70 1 1 5,45 20251009 2 60 327,00 1 1 5,45 20251010 3 212 1 153,40 1 1 5,50 20251013 1 1 5,45 1 1 5,45 20251014 2 80 432,15 3 465 2 612,15 20251015 1 1 5,65 3 388 2 196,55 20251016 1 1 5,60 4 771 4 473,60 20251017 2 33 188,25 1 1 5,85 20251020 2 181 1 031,85 1 1 5,85 20251021 2 181 1 022,70 1 1 5,70 20251022 3 356 2 020,00 1 1 5,75 20251023 7 1 990 11 045,80 1 1 5,70 20251024 1 1 5,50 1 1 5,50 20251027 7 1 817 9 803,50 1 1 5,50 20251028 2 102 545,75 1 1 5,40 20251029 1 1 5,35 1 1 5,35 20251030 2 40 212,00 1 1 5,30 20251031 1 1 5,45 2 2 10,90 20251103 1 1 5,40 1 1 5,40 20251104 2 131 687,90 1 1 5,40 20251105 2 51 265,25 1 1 5,25 20251106 1 1 5,25 1 1 5,25 20251107 1 1 5,40 1 1 5,40 20251110 1 1 5,30 1 1 5,30 20251111 1 1 5,25 1 1 5,25 20251112 1 1 5,45 1 1 5,45 20251113 1 1 5,25 1 1 5,25 20251114 2 131 687,80 1 1 5,30 20251117 4 624 3 251,40 1 1 5,30 20251118 1 1 5,35 1 1 5,35 20251119 1 1 5,30 1 1 5,30 20251120 1 1 5,30 1 1 5,30 20251121 1 1 5,30 1 1 5,30 20251124 3 268 1 353,40 1 1 5,05 20251125 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251126 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251127 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251128 4 731 3 734,20 1 1 5,20 20251201 1 1 5,10 2 121 641,10 20251202 1 1 5,30 1 1 5,30 20251203 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251204 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251205 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251208 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251209 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251210 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251211 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251212 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251215 1 1 5,10 1 1 5,10 20251216 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251217 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251218 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251219 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251222 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251223 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251224 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251225 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20251226 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20251229 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 20251230 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15 20251231 1 1 5,15 1 1 5,15

Mon courtier énergie group

Hugo LARRICQ

Chief Executive Officer

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com