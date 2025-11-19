Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV ("PSH") (Paris:ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies, today announces that TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small and mid-caps, has initiated coverage of its stock.

In its initiation study published on 19 November 2025, TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a "Buy" recommendation and valued the company at €6.30 per share1

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

1 This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and dissemination service has been agreed between Pet Service Holding and TP ICAP Midcap.

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu