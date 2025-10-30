Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV ("PSH") (Paris:ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies, today announces that its 2025 half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers

The 2025 half-year financial report can be consulted in English on the Company's website, in the section Publications.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

