Pet Service Holding NV (PSH) (Paris:ALPET) announces that the liquidity contract concluded with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT on 1 September 2025 will take effect on 1 December 2025

This liquidity contract, compliant with the Amafi charter standards,has been concluded in accordance with Decision No. 2018-01 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers dated 2 July 2018, which has been applicable since 1 January 2019 and governs liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

It is also aligned with the resolution adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting (BAVA) of 12 September 2025, which authorised Pet Service Holding to repurchase its own shares at a maximum price of €25 per share, in line with the company's share buyback policy.

For the implementation of the contract with GILBERT DUPONT, an amount of €50,000 has been allocated to the liquidity account.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

