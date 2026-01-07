Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract covering ABIONYX Pharma shares (FR0012616852 ABNX FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were included in the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:
- Number of shares: 63,024
- Cash balance: 250,951.67
During the 2nd half of 2025, a total of
PURCHASE
437,203 shares
1,389,323.53
369 transactions
SALE
536,477 shares
1,560,333.66
502 transactions
As a reminder, at the half-yearly balance sheet dated June 30, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 162,298 shares
- Cash balance: 86,279.52
When the liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were made available:
- Number of shares: 131,000 shares
- Cash balance: 40,801.20
ANNEX H2 2025
Purchases
Sales
ABNX FP
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Capital in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Capital in EUR
Total
369
437 203
1 389 323,53
502
536 477
1 560 333,66
20250701
1
1
1,19
3
2 902
3 492,92
20250702
1
1
1,21
2
224
271,49
20250703
2
2 271
2 707,06
2
2
2,44
20250704
1
1
1,21
1
1
1,21
20250707
1
1
1,21
1
1
1,21
20250708
1
1
1,21
1
1
1,21
20250709
1
1
1,19
1
1
1,19
20250710
1
1
1,21
1
1
1,21
20250711
1
1
1,21
2
1 781
2 172,81
20250714
1
1
1,22
2
32
39,17
20250715
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250716
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250717
1
1
1,23
1
1
1,23
20250718
1
1
1,23
2
2 211
2 746,05
20250721
1
1
1,26
2
153
193,08
20250722
1
1
1,25
1
1
1,25
20250723
1
1
1,26
5
8 691
11 045,44
20250724
1
1
1,30
5
12 291
16 286,42
20250725
3
3 681
4 900,69
4
7 551
10 418,87
20250728
1
1
1,39
11
30 861
44 685,19
20250729
3
4 551
6 939,43
11
23 541
38 883,67
20250730
7
16 231
28 984,31
1
1
1,85
20250731
11
26 661
43 396,07
1
1
1,75
20250801
5
8 061
12 270,79
5
8 409
13 719,53
20250804
1
1
1,63
9
22 381
37 265,25
20250805
3
3 082
5 176,63
5
8 621
15 063,56
20250806
1
1
1,73
4
3 162
5 499,94
20250807
6
13 921
22 958,52
1
1
1,74
20250808
6
11 283
17 654,04
1
1
1,61
20250811
1
1
1,60
6
16 139
26 625,15
20250812
1
1
1,67
1
1
1,67
20250813
1
1
1,82
5
8 561
15 592,26
20250814
2
3 041
5 552,91
6
9 801
18 728,69
20250815
3
4 441
8 081,58
3
2 471
4 694,90
20250818
1
1
1,85
5
7 381
13 761,45
20250819
1
1
1,90
5
6 761
13 001,38
20250820
1
1
1,92
2
1 041
1 994,56
20250821
1
1
1,91
4
4 111
7 922,95
20250822
1
1
1,92
11
16 261
33 277,95
20250825
1
1
2,15
11
12 341
28 080,35
20250826
9
29 511
61 139,20
4
2 261
5 134,54
20250827
1
1
2,06
11
15 911
35 190,61
20250828
1
1
3,00
11
12 281
36 843,00
20250829
3
4 451
12 561,07
11
9 471
29 076,87
20250901
1
1
3,58
11
8 281
30 366,58
20250902
11
21 591
88 354,20
5
2 251
10 356,40
20250903
7
11 071
39 819,29
3
1 321
5 059,59
20250904
1
1
3,67
9
9 931
37 813,67
20250905
6
9 721
35 058,97
2
146
554,77
20250908
10
17 481
58 490,32
1
1
3,67
20250909
2
1 071
3 288,01
3
4 301
15 058,31
20250910
5
4 381
15 945,72
2
1 111
4 210,62
20250911
1
1
3,69
10
16 481
63 688,84
20250912
2
1 741
6 624,56
5
5 471
21 652,16
20250915
1
1
4,05
7
7 691
31 674,55
20250916
2
1 951
7 999,10
1
1
4,10
20250917
3
2 701
10 539,33
1
1
3,93
20250918
5
7 061
26 397,84
4
1 418
5 548,50
20250919
1
1
3,98
4
3 861
15 370,43
20250922
4
4 521
16 592,07
4
3 551
13 974,17
20250923
1
1
3,90
2
741
2 897,30
20250924
2
2 151
8 238,42
5
4 321
17 201,42
20250925
3
2 981
11 542,61
2
701
2 775,91
20250926
8
11 691
42 489,70
1
1
3,80
20250929
1
1
3,65
1
1
3,65
20250930
6
8 666
27 625,95
3
1 801
6 087,45
20251001
1
1
3,30
5
5 201
17 679,60
20251002
4
4 031
14 056,97
1
1
3,57
20251003
1
1
3,50
2
961
3 363,50
20251006
4
3 981
13 425,80
3
1 941
6 793,50
20251007
3
2 571
8 573,54
1
1
3,34
20251008
1
1
3,36
5
6 041
20 796,66
20251009
3
2 661
9 086,46
3
1 901
6 672,66
20251010
4
3 981
13 624,80
1
1
3,50
20251013
1
1
3,31
6
7 491
25 790,01
20251014
4
4 201
14 399,15
1
1
3,45
20251015
1
1
3,36
7
9 231
32 617,96
20251016
2
694
2 415,21
3
1 681
6 014,02
20251017
3
2 941
10 387,78
1
1
3,58
20251020
5
6 851
23 172,65
5
5 071
18 272,75
20251021
6
9 251
29 989,79
1
1
3,39
20251022
1
1
3,60
11
16 811
60 519,60
20251023
4
4 571
16 671,75
5
4 621
17 702,95
20251024
1
1
3,80
10
11 221
44 748,50
20251027
4
3 720
14 789,73
10
8 961
38 919,58
20251028
1
1
4,55
11
9 141
43 405,35
20251029
9
17 141
80 006,34
5
2 491
12 793,24
20251030
7
10 551
45 404,28
1
1
4,48
20251031
5
6 161
25 646,05
5
4 551
20 164,05
20251103
3
2 641
10 780,86
5
4 691
20 122,46
20251104
3
2 791
11 169,73
6
5 701
24 018,23
20251105
6
8 891
35 906,45
1
1
4,15
20251106
1
1
3,93
10
12 201
50 259,43
20251107
3
4 101
17 236,46
5
3 771
16 503,76
20251110
4
4 481
18 568,60
2
681
2 914,60
20251111
1
1
4,18
4
2 941
12 445,78
20251112
7
10 501
42 742,65
5
4 111
18 133,25
20251113
3
2 821
11 148,77
3
1 581
6 434,67
20251114
2
291
1 155,34
4
1 631
6 663,64
20251117
1
1
4,28
5
4 631
19 850,73
20251118
3
2 871
11 949,27
1
1
4,17
20251119
1
1
4,22
3
1 541
6 572,62
20251120
3
2 821
11 769,34
3
1 481
6 361,14
20251121
1
1
4,35
9
9 551
42 161,65
20251124
4
4 901
20 063,60
1
1
4,20
20251125
1
1
4,18
5
4 061
17 465,18
20251126
5
6 881
29 098,30
1
1
4,30
20251127
3
2 224
9 072,46
1
1
4,08
20251128
2
2 111
8 528,48
1
1
4,08
20251201
4
4 241
17 022,46
1
1
4,06
20251202
4
4 071
15 973,93
1
1
4,03
20251203
5
6 181
23 005,50
1
1
3,80
20251204
1
1
3,79
5
5 881
22 765,19
20251205
1
1
3,91
3
1 851
7 265,61
20251208
1
1
3,90
1
1
3,90
20251209
3
2 671
10 208,65
2
891
3 483,75
20251210
4
3 951
14 989,23
1
1
3,83
20251211
4
3 851
14 083,72
1
1
3,72
20251212
4
3 721
13 236,49
2
1 011
3 710,29
20251215
1
1
3,53
2
1 051
3 731,03
20251216
4
3 721
12 713,02
1
1
3,42
20251217
9
12 721
39 905,26
1
1
3,16
20251218
1
1
3,20
6
9 481
31 218,90
20251219
1
1
3,41
6
8 501
29 709,51
20251222
5
5 991
20 522,54
1
1
3,54
20251223
1
1
3,40
4
4 381
15 331,30
20251224
1
1
3,49
3
2 111
7 462,79
20251225
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20251226
0
0
0,00
0
0
0,00
20251229
3
2 591
8 925,20
2
1 011
3 568,80
20251230
2
1 831
6 408,52
5
6 101
22 274,12
20251231
1
1
3,67
6
7 291
27 527,77
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.
Contacts:
ABIONYX Pharma
infos@abionyx.com