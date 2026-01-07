Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract covering ABIONYX Pharma shares (FR0012616852 ABNX FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were included in the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:

Number of shares: 63,024

Cash balance: 250,951.67

During the 2nd half of 2025, a total of

PURCHASE 437,203 shares 1,389,323.53 369 transactions SALE 536,477 shares 1,560,333.66 502 transactions

As a reminder, at the half-yearly balance sheet dated June 30, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 162,298 shares

Cash balance: 86,279.52

When the liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares: 131,000 shares

Cash balance: 40,801.20

ANNEX H2 2025

Purchases Sales ABNX FP Number of transactions Number of shares Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital in EUR Total 369 437 203 1 389 323,53 502 536 477 1 560 333,66 20250701 1 1 1,19 3 2 902 3 492,92 20250702 1 1 1,21 2 224 271,49 20250703 2 2 271 2 707,06 2 2 2,44 20250704 1 1 1,21 1 1 1,21 20250707 1 1 1,21 1 1 1,21 20250708 1 1 1,21 1 1 1,21 20250709 1 1 1,19 1 1 1,19 20250710 1 1 1,21 1 1 1,21 20250711 1 1 1,21 2 1 781 2 172,81 20250714 1 1 1,22 2 32 39,17 20250715 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250716 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250717 1 1 1,23 1 1 1,23 20250718 1 1 1,23 2 2 211 2 746,05 20250721 1 1 1,26 2 153 193,08 20250722 1 1 1,25 1 1 1,25 20250723 1 1 1,26 5 8 691 11 045,44 20250724 1 1 1,30 5 12 291 16 286,42 20250725 3 3 681 4 900,69 4 7 551 10 418,87 20250728 1 1 1,39 11 30 861 44 685,19 20250729 3 4 551 6 939,43 11 23 541 38 883,67 20250730 7 16 231 28 984,31 1 1 1,85 20250731 11 26 661 43 396,07 1 1 1,75 20250801 5 8 061 12 270,79 5 8 409 13 719,53 20250804 1 1 1,63 9 22 381 37 265,25 20250805 3 3 082 5 176,63 5 8 621 15 063,56 20250806 1 1 1,73 4 3 162 5 499,94 20250807 6 13 921 22 958,52 1 1 1,74 20250808 6 11 283 17 654,04 1 1 1,61 20250811 1 1 1,60 6 16 139 26 625,15 20250812 1 1 1,67 1 1 1,67 20250813 1 1 1,82 5 8 561 15 592,26 20250814 2 3 041 5 552,91 6 9 801 18 728,69 20250815 3 4 441 8 081,58 3 2 471 4 694,90 20250818 1 1 1,85 5 7 381 13 761,45 20250819 1 1 1,90 5 6 761 13 001,38 20250820 1 1 1,92 2 1 041 1 994,56 20250821 1 1 1,91 4 4 111 7 922,95 20250822 1 1 1,92 11 16 261 33 277,95 20250825 1 1 2,15 11 12 341 28 080,35 20250826 9 29 511 61 139,20 4 2 261 5 134,54 20250827 1 1 2,06 11 15 911 35 190,61 20250828 1 1 3,00 11 12 281 36 843,00 20250829 3 4 451 12 561,07 11 9 471 29 076,87 20250901 1 1 3,58 11 8 281 30 366,58 20250902 11 21 591 88 354,20 5 2 251 10 356,40 20250903 7 11 071 39 819,29 3 1 321 5 059,59 20250904 1 1 3,67 9 9 931 37 813,67 20250905 6 9 721 35 058,97 2 146 554,77 20250908 10 17 481 58 490,32 1 1 3,67 20250909 2 1 071 3 288,01 3 4 301 15 058,31 20250910 5 4 381 15 945,72 2 1 111 4 210,62 20250911 1 1 3,69 10 16 481 63 688,84 20250912 2 1 741 6 624,56 5 5 471 21 652,16 20250915 1 1 4,05 7 7 691 31 674,55 20250916 2 1 951 7 999,10 1 1 4,10 20250917 3 2 701 10 539,33 1 1 3,93 20250918 5 7 061 26 397,84 4 1 418 5 548,50 20250919 1 1 3,98 4 3 861 15 370,43 20250922 4 4 521 16 592,07 4 3 551 13 974,17 20250923 1 1 3,90 2 741 2 897,30 20250924 2 2 151 8 238,42 5 4 321 17 201,42 20250925 3 2 981 11 542,61 2 701 2 775,91 20250926 8 11 691 42 489,70 1 1 3,80 20250929 1 1 3,65 1 1 3,65 20250930 6 8 666 27 625,95 3 1 801 6 087,45 20251001 1 1 3,30 5 5 201 17 679,60 20251002 4 4 031 14 056,97 1 1 3,57 20251003 1 1 3,50 2 961 3 363,50 20251006 4 3 981 13 425,80 3 1 941 6 793,50 20251007 3 2 571 8 573,54 1 1 3,34 20251008 1 1 3,36 5 6 041 20 796,66 20251009 3 2 661 9 086,46 3 1 901 6 672,66 20251010 4 3 981 13 624,80 1 1 3,50 20251013 1 1 3,31 6 7 491 25 790,01 20251014 4 4 201 14 399,15 1 1 3,45 20251015 1 1 3,36 7 9 231 32 617,96 20251016 2 694 2 415,21 3 1 681 6 014,02 20251017 3 2 941 10 387,78 1 1 3,58 20251020 5 6 851 23 172,65 5 5 071 18 272,75 20251021 6 9 251 29 989,79 1 1 3,39 20251022 1 1 3,60 11 16 811 60 519,60 20251023 4 4 571 16 671,75 5 4 621 17 702,95 20251024 1 1 3,80 10 11 221 44 748,50 20251027 4 3 720 14 789,73 10 8 961 38 919,58 20251028 1 1 4,55 11 9 141 43 405,35 20251029 9 17 141 80 006,34 5 2 491 12 793,24 20251030 7 10 551 45 404,28 1 1 4,48 20251031 5 6 161 25 646,05 5 4 551 20 164,05 20251103 3 2 641 10 780,86 5 4 691 20 122,46 20251104 3 2 791 11 169,73 6 5 701 24 018,23 20251105 6 8 891 35 906,45 1 1 4,15 20251106 1 1 3,93 10 12 201 50 259,43 20251107 3 4 101 17 236,46 5 3 771 16 503,76 20251110 4 4 481 18 568,60 2 681 2 914,60 20251111 1 1 4,18 4 2 941 12 445,78 20251112 7 10 501 42 742,65 5 4 111 18 133,25 20251113 3 2 821 11 148,77 3 1 581 6 434,67 20251114 2 291 1 155,34 4 1 631 6 663,64 20251117 1 1 4,28 5 4 631 19 850,73 20251118 3 2 871 11 949,27 1 1 4,17 20251119 1 1 4,22 3 1 541 6 572,62 20251120 3 2 821 11 769,34 3 1 481 6 361,14 20251121 1 1 4,35 9 9 551 42 161,65 20251124 4 4 901 20 063,60 1 1 4,20 20251125 1 1 4,18 5 4 061 17 465,18 20251126 5 6 881 29 098,30 1 1 4,30 20251127 3 2 224 9 072,46 1 1 4,08 20251128 2 2 111 8 528,48 1 1 4,08 20251201 4 4 241 17 022,46 1 1 4,06 20251202 4 4 071 15 973,93 1 1 4,03 20251203 5 6 181 23 005,50 1 1 3,80 20251204 1 1 3,79 5 5 881 22 765,19 20251205 1 1 3,91 3 1 851 7 265,61 20251208 1 1 3,90 1 1 3,90 20251209 3 2 671 10 208,65 2 891 3 483,75 20251210 4 3 951 14 989,23 1 1 3,83 20251211 4 3 851 14 083,72 1 1 3,72 20251212 4 3 721 13 236,49 2 1 011 3 710,29 20251215 1 1 3,53 2 1 051 3 731,03 20251216 4 3 721 12 713,02 1 1 3,42 20251217 9 12 721 39 905,26 1 1 3,16 20251218 1 1 3,20 6 9 481 31 218,90 20251219 1 1 3,41 6 8 501 29 709,51 20251222 5 5 991 20 522,54 1 1 3,54 20251223 1 1 3,40 4 4 381 15 331,30 20251224 1 1 3,49 3 2 111 7 462,79 20251225 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20251226 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20251229 3 2 591 8 925,20 2 1 011 3 568,80 20251230 2 1 831 6 408,52 5 6 101 22 274,12 20251231 1 1 3,67 6 7 291 27 527,77

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107590484/en/

Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com