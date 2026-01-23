Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, today announces its financial calendar for 2026.

Events Dates* Cash position and activity update for Q4 2025 Thursday, February 26, 2026 2025 Full-Year Results Thursday, March 12, 2026 Cash position and activity update for Q1 2026 Thursday, May 28, 2026 Cash position and activity update for Q2 2026 Thursday, August 27, 2026 2026 Half-Year Results Thursday, September 24, 2026 Cash position and activity update for Q3 2026 Thursday, November 26, 2026 * indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.

