Consolidated revenue of €4.1 million at the end of December 2025

Cash position of €3.5 million as of December 31, 2025

Cash runway through year-end 2026 excluding France 2030 non-dilutive funding

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, today provided an update on business and cash flow for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The business dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, particularly in sepsis and the rare diseases LCAT deficiency and Norum disease, has not yet generated any revenue this quarter. ABIONYX Pharma continues to provide its bioproduct free of charge in response to compassionate use authorization (CUA) requests for Norum disease.

The ABIONYX Pharma group recorded consolidated revenue of €4.1 million at the end of 2025, which relates solely to its subsidiary IRIS Pharma's contract research organization (CRO) activity in ophthalmology. The group did not commission any studies from IRIS Pharma in 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, ABIONYX Pharma's cash position stood at €3.5 million to be compared to €3.2 million in 2024. The Company notes that it was selected for the France 2030 plan's "i-Démo" call for projects and has obtained €8.7 million in government support to combat sepsis, the third leading cause of death worldwide, of which €6.5 million is still to be received. On a standalone basis, excluding this non-dilutive funding, the Company's cash runway extends through year-end 2026.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

€m 2025 2024 Revenue from biotech activity 0.00 0.00 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 4.06 4.55 Total revenue 4.06 4.55 Other income 0.0 0.00 Total revenue and other income 4.06 4.55 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3.52 3.24

Disclaimer:

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements include all matters that are not historical fact and generally, but not always, may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "are expected to," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "should," "will," "will continue," "may," "is likely to," "plans" or similar expressions, including variations and the negatives thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and ABIONYX Pharma's actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ significantly from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if the ABIONYX Pharma's results of operations and financial condition and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. ABIONYX Pharma does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company pioneering a new therapeutic era in sepsis and critical care through breakthrough biotherapies that address life-threatening conditions with no effective treatments. Leveraging its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma develops innovative biologics and HDL-derived vectors that target the immune and inflammatory dysregulation underlying sepsis and other severe diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a growing network of global clinical partners, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine the standard of care in sepsis and to bring critical care solutions to patients worldwide.

