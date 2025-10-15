H1 2025 revenue up +22% to €14.5m, driven by the strong performance of the brokerage business in France and the continued growth of international subsidiaries

Positive operating income of €1.5m, in line with the 2028 trajectory, supported by the first effects of the strategic action plan launched in Q2 2025

Solid cash and cash equivalents position of €7.8m as of June 30, 2025

Sustained business momentum in Q3 2025, with revenue up +4% to €5.5m

2025 full-year targets confirmed: Annual revenue of €28m Operating income of €2m

Continued implementation of the strategic action plan, in line with the 2028 financial targets: Annual revenue of €40m Operating income of €4m



Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today announces its financial results for the first half-year ended June 30, 20251, and its revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Charlie EVRARD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, states:"The first-half results confirm the momentum initiated since the beginning of 2025 and the relevance of our strategic choices. After a year of structuring and investment in 2024, we are back to profitable growth, driven by improved operational efficiency and the strength of our core business energy brokerage. This performance demonstrates the resilience of our model, the excellence of our teams, and the renewed trust of our clients. We approach the coming months with confidence, fully committed to achieving our annual targets of €28m in revenue and €2m in operating income. Our trajectory remains fully in line with our medium-term financial objectives: €40m in revenue and €4m in operating income by 2028."

Hugo LARRICQ, Chief Executive Officer of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, adds:

"These first weeks as CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe have strengthened my conviction in the Group's tremendous potential and the outstanding quality of its teams. Our first-half performance reflects the relevance of our collective efforts: streamlining processes and costs, scaling up our network, and continuously enhancing the client experience. My role now is to accelerate this momentum by strengthening network productivity, expanding our digital tools, and embedding profitability at the heart of our growth. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has all the assets needed to consolidate its position as a leading B2B energy brokerage player in France and accelerate its development across Europe."

____________________ 1 The half-yearly accounts were approved by the Board of Directors on October 14, 2025. The limited review procedures by the statutory auditor on the half-yearly accounts have been completed. The half-yearly report will be published and made available to the public on the company's website within the legal deadlines.

Simplified income statement

in K€ H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenue 14,475 11,821 Other operating income 473 645 Purchases (10,821) (9,454) Personnel expenses (2,320) (2,636) Taxes (86) (70) EBITDA 1,721 306 Depreciation, amortization and impairment (247) (529) Operating profit 1,474 (223) Financial income 31 97 Extraordinary income (189) 6 Income tax (341) (171) Minority interests (5) (5) Net profit (Group share) 979 (286)

H1 2025 was marked by the gradual strengthening of the client portfolio in France and a sharp acceleration internationally, resulting in total revenue of €14.5m, up +22% compared to H1 2024, broken down as follows:

€13.9m in France , up +20% compared to H1 2024, driven primarily by the energy brokerage activity (€13m)

, up compared to H1 2024, driven primarily by the €0.6m internationally, a strong +162% increase compared to H1 2024;

Spain contributed €0.4m, up +66% versus H1 2024, while Belgium generated €0.2m, a robust level considering the commercial launch in Q4 2024.

Contract renewals accounted for 47% of half-year revenue (vs. 40% in FY 2024), in line with the strategic action plan, which targets around 60% of brokerage revenue to come from contract renewals by 2028.

Operating expenses for H1 2025 increased by +6% to €13.5m, reflecting the resumption of commercial growth while integrating the first effects of the operational optimization plan launched in Q2 2025. They break down as follows:

€10.8m in consumed purchases, mainly corresponding to commissions paid to brand-licensed branches, the key driver of the Group's commercial development. The +14% increase compared to H1 2024 reflects the rise in revenue and the continued expansion of the broker network.

€2.3m in staff costs, down -12%, following the reduction in headcount at headquarters and the implementation of a workforce adjustment plan (non-replacement of departing staff and streamlining of certain support functions).

Operating income returned to positive territory at €1.5m, reflecting the initial benefits of the optimization measures implemented since the beginning of the year and the solid operational performance of the Spanish subsidiary, which reached break-even at end-June 2025.

After recognizing financial income of €31k, exceptional items of -€189k, corporate tax expense of -€341k, and minority interests of -€5k, net income (Group share) for H1 2025 stood at €979k (vs. -€286k in H1 2024).

Cash position as of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2025, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €7.8m, unchanged from December 31, 2024, reflecting effective cost control and the business's ability to generate positive cash flows.

Key highlights of H1 2025 and recent events

Operational stability and upskilling of the network

As of June 30, 2025, the Group's headcount stood at 200 employees, stable compared with year-end 2024, and included 142 brokers (vs. 136 at end-2024), ensuring strong proximity with clients. The branch network continues to be optimized in line with the strategic action plan, through the consolidation of mature agencies designed to supervise, train, and retain new brokers.

Shareholding structure strengthened

As part of the share buyback program announced on June 18, 2025, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe acquired 109,369 of its own shares off-market. In parallel, its historical shareholders, UNI Holding2 and Groupe Axsell3, each acquired 77,000 shares of the Company. In total, 263,369 shares were acquired from GADACA, a company owned by Guillaume Rouaud, former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who consequently no longer holds any shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe.

____________________ 2 UNI Holding is owned by Romain Cassagnaud and Matthieu Boffo, directors of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. 3 The Axsell Group is owned by Karim Louhichi and Samy Djebali, directors of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe.

Acceleration of digitalization and customer experience

The period was also marked by the launch of the new corporate website and the ramp-up of the digital Client Portal, providing clients with direct access to consumption data, invoicing, and contract tracking. These tools enhance client monitoring, responsiveness, and loyalty, while contributing to the automation of internal processes. New features, including customized reporting and real-time visualization of energy indicators, are currently being rolled out and will be fully deployed by the end of 2025.

CSR commitment and structuring of the non-financial approach

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe initiated its Ecovadis assessment process in Q2 2025. The Group expects to receive its first CSR performance rating in 2026, with the objective of establishing a robust and sustainable environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework.

Disciplined international expansion

The Spanish and Belgian subsidiaries continued their gradual development in line with the strategic plan presented in April 2025. In Spain, the business reached operational break-even, supported by the steady growth of the client portfolio (+27%) and the expansion of regional branches. In Belgium, momentum remained encouraging, with 171 corporate clients as of end-June 2025, exceeding initial expectations. These achievements lay the foundation for a positive international contribution starting in 2026.

Strengthening of governance

On April 22, 2025, François Mollier, member of the Executive Committee of the APRIL Group, was appointed Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, thereby strengthening the Group's financial supervision and control framework. This appointment, made on an interim basis by the Board of Directors to replace Mr. Guillaume Rouaud, was unanimously ratified by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 19, 2025.

On September 4, 2025, the Board of Directors appointed Hugo Larricq as Chief Executive Officer of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. With over 15 years of experience in business development and performance management, notably at Cdiscount, he succeeds Charlie Evrard, who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. This new organization strengthens the Group's governance and aims to support the execution of the strategic action plan launched in early 2025, with a continued focus on financial discipline and transparency.

Q3 2025 revenue

Q3 2025 revenue was up +4% to €5.5m (vs. Q3 2024), broken down as follows:

€5.2m in France, with 95% generated by the brokerage business;

€0.3m from international operations.

Confirmation of 2025 and 2028 objectives

The first-half results and the improved visibility for the second half of 2025 enable the Group to reiterate its annual targets with confidence:

2025 revenue: €28m

€28m 2025 operating income: €2m

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe also confirms its 2028 financial objectives:

2028 revenue: €40m

€40m 2028 operating income: €4m

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe relies on the expertise of over 200 employees at head office and in "licensed" agencies in the regions.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any risk or combination of risks could lead to results materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance, and that its actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates, may differ materially from those contemplated or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Furthermore, even if the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's future results or developments. Readers are invited to carefully examine the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Company's website. Should any or all of these or other risk factors materialize, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe shall in no event be liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any damages related thereto. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except in the event of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

