Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today announces the appointment of Hugo Larricq as Chief Executive Officer. Charlie Evrard will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A solid background in commercial strategy and business development

Hugo Larricq is an experienced executive with over 15 years in strategic roles dedicated to the commercial development of French and international companies.

Since 2017, he has been Commercial Director for Products and Services at Cdiscount and a member of its Executive Committee, contributing to the management of annual revenue exceeding €2 billion and running teams dedicated to the commercial performance of France's leading e-commerce player.

He previously held various international responsibilities in Revenue Management Pricing, notably at Whitbread and Ricoh Europe (United Kingdom), as well as within the Avis Budget Group. He also gained experience in the wine and spirits sector, both in France and internationally, working with Bernard Magrez, Rémy Cointreau and Mount Gay Rum.

Hugo Larricq holds a Master's degree in International Economics Finance from Université Montesquieu Bordeaux IV, as well as an MBA in Wine Spirits Marketing and Management from INSEEC Business School.

A nomination to support profitable growth

Hugo Larricq, Chief Executive Officer of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe,states:"I am honored and thrilled to be joining Mon Courtier Energie Groupe at this key stage of its development. The Group's core business is based on close relationships with its clients and end-to-end support in managing and optimizing their energy budgets, as well as in their energy transition. This is a vital mission that is particularly meaningful in today's context of energy market tensions and climate challenges. I am fully committed to leveraging my performance management experience to serve this mission, with the ambition of accelerating the Group's growth, strengthening its position as a trusted partner for businesses, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Charlie Evrard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, concludes: "We are very pleased to welcome Hugo as Chief Executive Officer. His combined strategic and operational experience, both in France and internationally, will be a major asset in driving the successful execution of our strategic action plan and achieving our profitable growth targets by 2028."

2025 Financial Agenda*

H1 2025 Results Q3 2025 Revenue: October 15, 2025

(*) Publications before market opening. Information subject to change.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe relies on the expertise of over 200 employees at head office and in "licensed" agencies in the regions.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any risk or combination of risks could lead to results materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance, and that its actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates, may differ materially from those contemplated or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Furthermore, even if the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's future results or developments. Readers are invited to carefully examine the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Company's website. Should any or all of these or other risk factors materialize, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe shall in no event be liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any damages related thereto. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except in the event of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

