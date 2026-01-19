Annual 2025 revenue growth was primarily driven by the French energy brokerage business, reaching €24.9 million (+10% vs. 2024 and +33% vs. 2023), and by international operations contributing €1.3 million (+196%)

Nearly one third of 2025 revenue growth was generated by international activities

Q4 2025 revenue amounted to €8.0 million, up +5% compared with Q4 2024 (and +38% vs. Q4 2023)

Contract renewals accounted for 50% of 2025 revenue, up +10 percentage points year-on-year

The number of active clients increased by +10%, reaching 11,295

Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a leading energy brokerage group for businesses, today announces its 2025 revenue

Hugo LARRICQ, Chief Executive Officer of Mon courtier énergie group, stated: "The growing share of renewed contracts in our revenue makes our growth both robust and highly predictable. The strong acceleration of our international operations confirms our long-term development potential, while our digital initiatives open up promising prospects for 2026, strengthening our confidence in achieving our 2028 targets. I would like to warmly thank all our teams, whose commitment and expertise make this trajectory possible."

2025 business performance

Revenue up 14%, driven by French brokerage activity and international expansion.

The Group recorded revenue growth of +14%, supported by strong momentum in its French energy brokerage business and the rapid scaling of its international operations.

10% growth in energy brokerage activity in France

This performance is underpinned by structural growth drivers, combining a +40% increase in average consumption per client, in a context of a +10% increase in the client base, which reached 11,295 active accounts at year-end 2025.

In 2025, particular emphasis was placed on contract renewals, whose share of revenue reached a new high of 50%, compared with 40% in 2024. This increase reflects customer satisfaction and also provides recurrence and visibility in managing the business.

To support this trajectory and prepare future growth drivers, the Group continued to strengthen its teams. This momentum translated into an active policy of retention and upskilling of top performers. It is reflected in particular in a +20% increase in average length of service, which now stands at 31 months. At the same time, the Group maintained its recruitment efforts, with a confirmed sales force now totaling 139 brokers, i.e., +3 compared with end-2024.

Take-off of international activity

In Spain, 2025 marked the year of take-off and confirmation of the business potential, with revenue growth of 89%, rising from €309k to €584k. This strong increase reflects commercial traction for the offer and the teams' ability to capture a market with strong demand, positioning Spain as a solid growth hub for the Group.

In Belgium, energy brokerage activity is showing a rapid growth trajectory. Launched at the end of 2024, it generated €114k in revenue in three months, before reaching €670k in 2025 over a full year, driven by the structuring and ramp-up of the Belgian team. This performance confirms the relevance of the Group's positioning and makes Belgium a strategic growth lever with high potential.

International activity generated a total of €1.3m in revenue in 2025, up 196% compared with 2024. International activity contributed significantly (30%) to the Group's growth in FY 2025.

The remainder of 2025 revenue consisted of services and energy transition, totaling €1.4m, up +28% compared with 2024, and other products totaling €462k, down -14% year-on-year.

Fourth quarter 2025 in line with forecasts

Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue increased by +5% compared with Q4 2024 (and +38% vs Q4 2023) to €8m, including:

7,7m in France, of which 90% from brokerage activity

€0.3m internationally

The share of additional services in revenue rose by +143%, from 3% to 8%

Strategy and outlook

Expanding the territorial footprint

The Group plans to extend its territorial footprint to 13 departments not yet covered, via a dual approach: opening agencies with a target of 3 new brand licensees, and developing indirect sales by recruiting 10 independent brokers in 2026. This combined strategy aims to accelerate market coverage, strengthen local presence, and support sustainable revenue growth.

Digitalization

The Group is accelerating the digitalization of its business in two main areas:

Deploying a B2B SaaS tool enabling third parties to perform brokerage services. This platform supports indirect sales, facilitates white-label partnerships, and opens up new sources of revenue through licensing, thereby enhancing sales efficiency and the scalability of the model.

Implementing agentic AI tools for support functions, intended to support growth in volumes that could reach +30% by 2028 with constant headcount, while significantly improving productivity and operational efficiency.

2028 targets confirmed

• Revenue above €40m, with a 2026 revenue target of €31m

• Operating income of around €4m, with a 2026 operating income target of €2.7m

2026 financial calendar*

FY 2025 results and Q1 2026 revenue: 20 April 2026

Annual General Meeting: 18 June 2026

H1 2026 revenue and Q2 2026 revenue: 20 July 2026

H1 2026 results and Q3 2026 revenue: 19 October 2026

(*) Press releases will be issued before market opening. Information subject to change.

About Mon courtier energie group:

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon courtier energie Group has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon courtier energie Group service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon courtier energie group relies on the expertise of more than 200 employees based at its headquarters and in its regional "licensed" agencies.

For more information: http://www.moncourtierenergie.com

