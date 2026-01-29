Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, a distinction that places the Company among the top-rated companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis over the past 12 months.

With a score of 83/100, Mon courtier énergie group ranks among the top 2% of companies evaluated globally by EcoVadis. As of today, more than 150,000 companies worldwide have been assessed by EcoVadis.

Hugo LARRICQ, Chief Executive Officer of Mon courtier énergie group, stated:

"Receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal, with a score of 83/100, is a tremendous source of pride for Mon courtier énergie group. This distinction reflects the ongoing commitment of our teams to sustainable, responsible, and transparent performance. It confirms our determination to pursue a continuous improvement approach for the benefit of our customers, partners, and our entire value chain."

EcoVadis is one of the world's leading organizations for assessing companies' ESG performance. Its methodology is based on the analysis of policies, actions, and results across four main pillars:

Environment

Social Human Rights

Ethics

Responsible Purchasing

The EcoVadis assessment enables companies to measure the maturity of their ESG approach and to enhance transparency toward their stakeholders.

Reminder of the 2026 Financial Calendar*

2025 annual results and 2026 first-quarter revenue: April 20, 2026

Annual General Meeting: June 18, 2026

H1 2026 revenue and Q2 2026 revenue: July 20, 2026

H1 2026 results and Q3 2026 revenue: October 19, 2026

(*) Press releases will be issued before market opening. Information subject to change.

About Mon courtier énergie group:

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon courtier énergie Group has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon courtier énergie Group service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon courtier énergie group relies on the expertise of more than 200 employees based at its headquarters and in its regional "licensed" agencies.

For more information: www.moncourtierénergie.com

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie Group. Mon courtier énergie Group operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any risk or combination of risks could lead to results materially different from those expressed in any forwardlooking statement. Mon courtier énergie Group draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance, and that its actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon courtier énergie Group operates, may differ materially from those contemplated or suggested by the forwardlooking statements contained herein. Furthermore, even if the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and development of the sector in which Mon courtier énergie Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon courtier énergie Group's future results or developments. Readers are invited to carefully examine the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Company's website. Should any or all of these or other risk factors materialize, Mon courtier énergie Group shall in no event be liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any damages related thereto. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon courtier énergie Group undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except in the event of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in Mon courtier énergie Group in any country

