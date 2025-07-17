Strong business momentum in H1 2025 enabling the Group to: Raise its 2025 full-year revenue target to €28m (vs. €26m previously) Return to operating profitability by end-2025, with an upgraded 2025 operating income target of €2m (vs. €1.5m previously)

Continued execution of the 2028 strategic action plan, in line with financial targets: Annual revenue of €40m Operating income of €4m



Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Mnemonic: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today announces its revenue for the first half of 2025.

Charlie EVRARD, Chairman and CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, states: "We delivered an excellent first half, marked by dynamic revenue growth of +24% compared to the same period last year. This positive momentum reflects the strength of our brokerage offering and the trust placed in us by our clients. With around 95% of revenue generated in France, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe continues to enjoy growing recognition among local businesses. At the same time, we are expanding our distinctive positioning in Spain and, more recently, in Belgium, capitalizing on the investments made internationally.

H1 2025 also saw the launch of our targeted strategic action plan, focused on efficiently expanding our client portfolio, strengthening customer loyalty, upskilling our brokers, and diversifying revenue streams, particularly through our Energy Transition services. Its methodical roll-out is already delivering results, enabling us to raise our full-year 2025 revenue target to €28m, compared with €26m previously announced.

This growth will be achieved while maintaining our profitability targets, with a return to positive operating income by end-2025, now upgraded from €1.5m to €2m.

Looking ahead, we remain fully confident in our ability to achieve our 2028 financial targets of €40m in revenue and €4m in operating income.

I would like to thank all our teams, both in our regional branches and internationally, for their daily commitment, which makes Mon Courtier Energie Groupe a trusted partner close to its clients."

Business activity in H1 2025

H1 2025 was marked by the gradual strengthening of the client portfolio in France and its sharp acceleration internationally, driving total revenue to €14.6m, up +24% compared to H1 2024, broken down as follows:

€14.0m in France, representing a +20% growth compared to H1 2024, driven primarily by the energy brokerage business.

in France, representing a growth compared to H1 2024, driven primarily by the energy brokerage business. €0.6m internationally, a strong +152% increase compared to H1 2024; Spain contributed €0.4m, up +68% versus H1 2024, while Belgium generated €0.2m, a very satisfactory performance given the commercial launch in Q4 2024.

In Q2 2025, Mon Courtier Energy Groupe recorded revenue of €8.2m, up +13.9% compared to Q2 2024.

At June 30, 2025, the Group had 200 staff, stable compared to the end of 2024, including 142 brokers (vs. 136 at the end of 2024), enabling it to maintain close relationships with its customers. The branch network continues to be optimized in line with the strategic action plan, with mature agency groupings being implemented to supervise, train, and retain new brokers.

Key highlights of H1 2025

Appointment of François Mollier as Independent Director

At the Annual General Meeting held on June 19, 2025, shareholders approved the appointment of François Mollier as an Independent Director of Mon Courtier Energy Groupe. He was also appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee. A member of the Executive Committee of the APRIL Group, François brings to Mon Courtier Energy Groupe nearly 20 years of experience in corporate strategy and financial and legal structuring, acquired both as an investment banker and as a senior executive in entrepreneurial SMEs and major listed groups in France and internationally.

Consolidation of the shareholding structure

As part of the share buyback program announced on June 18, 2025, Mon Courtier Energy Groupe acquired 109,369 of its own shares off-market. In parallel, its historical shareholders UNI Holding1 and Groupe Axsell2 each acquired 77,000 shares of the Company. These 263,369 shares were acquired from GADACA, a company owned by Guillaume Rouaud, former Chief Executive Officer of Mon Courtier Energy Groupe, who now no longer holds any shares in the Company.

Upward revision of 2025 full-year targets

In light of the strong business momentum recorded in H1 2025, the Group is raising its full-year 2025 financial targets and now aims for:

2025 annual revenue of €28m, versus €26m previously announced;

A faster return to operating profitability, by end-2025, with an upgraded 2025 operating income target of €2m, compared with €1.5m initially targeted.

2028 financial targets confirmed

The gradual and successful roll-out of the strategic action plan presented in April 2025 enables Mon Courtier Energy Groupe to confirm its 2028 financial targets, namely:

Revenue of €40m; and

Operating income of €4m.

2025 Financial Calendar*

H1 2025 results Q3 2025 revenue: October 16, 2025

(*) Publications before market opening. Subject to change.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe relies on the expertise of over 200 employees at head office and in "licensed" agencies in the regions.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any risk or combination of risks could lead to results materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance, and that its actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates, may differ materially from those contemplated or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Furthermore, even if the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's future results or developments. Readers are invited to carefully examine the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Company's website. Should any or all of these or other risk factors materialize, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe shall in no event be liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any damages related thereto. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except in the event of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

_________________________________ 1 UNI Holding is owned by Mr. Romain Cassagnaud and Mr. Matthieu Boffo, both Directors of Mon Courtier Energy Groupe; 2 Groupe Axsell is owned by Mr. Karim Louhichi and Mr. Samy Djebali, both Directors of Mon Courtier Energy Groupe.

