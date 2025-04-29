Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Mnemonic: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, today announced the appointment of François Mollier as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The appointment of François Mollier to the Board of Directors will be put to the vote of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2025.

François Mollier is a member of the Executive Committee of APRIL Group, the leading international insurance and savings products wholesale brokerage group in France, with €1.9 billion in negotiated premiums and €16 billion in assets under management, and a partner to over 17,000 brokers in 20 countries. He supervises Corporate and Legal M&A in France and abroad.

After more than 10 years in investment banking in France and the United States (mergers acquisitions, stock market transactions), François joined the human resources group D2L Group (over 50 employment agencies in France and Belgium) as Finance and Administration Director. He then joined APRIL in 2019 to implement the strategic refocusing plan, develop the group's central finance and diversify into Savings.

François Mollier brings nearly 20 years of experience in organic and M&A growth strategy, financial and legal structuring, investor and financier relations, and performance management in an international context for both entrepreneurial SMEs and listed groups

Charlie EVRARD, Chairman and CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, states: "We are delighted to welcome François Mollier to our Board of Directors. His wealth of experience, both in investment banking and in fast-growing international groups, is an asset for our corporate governance. His expertise will strengthen our ability to grasp the strategic, legal and financial aspects of implementing our growth strategy and will be a strength in achieving the 2028 targets we have set ourselves."

François Mollier, adds:"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Mon courtier énergie groupe, whose entrepreneurial ambition and values of commitment to the benefit of businesses I share. In a fast-changing sector, I'm convinced that my experience in strategy, financial structuring and supporting companies undergoing transformation will contribute to accelerating the group's development."

The Board of Directors now includes 8 members, with two independent directors.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe relies on the expertise of over 200 employees at head office and in "licensed" agencies in the regions.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

