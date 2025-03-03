Simplified access to consumption data, invoicing, and detailed energy asset tracking

Strengthening proximity, trust, and customer experience

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE) (Paris:ALMCE),a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces the launch of its new customer portal.

Committed to supporting businesses and professionals in managing their energy contracts, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe provides its clients with a dedicated platform. Designed to meet the specific needs of professionals, this intuitive and secure tool offers simplified access to consumption data, invoicing, and detailed tracking of energy assets. This new platform further strengthens the privileged relationship between Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's teams and their clients.

Arnaud Houques, Sales Director of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, states: "At Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, our mission has always been to simplify energy management for our clients. Today, we are proud to introduce our new customer portal, designed to provide an intuitive and high-performance experience. The MCE customer portal empowers professionals with the freedom to monitor, adjust, and optimize their energy usage in just a few clicks. We are offering our clients a streamlined and personalized approach to managing their energy consumption. It is also a strategic advancement in support of energy transition and business competitiveness. With this innovative platform, we are leveraging technology to transform energy from a constraint into a true driver of performance and optimization."

Easy access to key data with an intuitive interface

Available 24/7, the customer portal offers a wide range of features:

Real-time consumption monitoring with detailed analyses via a dynamic dashboard,

Personalized reports to optimize energy expenditures,

Price alerts in case of exceeding or not reaching a predefined threshold.

It also simplifies the management of contracts and invoices, allowing users to view, download, and store these documents in just a few clicks. A dedicated and responsive support service is directly accessible for personalized assistance and real-time request tracking.

With a modern and intuitive interface equipped with optimized features, clients will be able to manage their data autonomously through a centralized platform that provides all key information. They will be able to easily identify areas for optimization through powerful analysis tools and benefit from direct access to experts for any inquiries or support needs.

Additional features are currently being deployed.

Enhanced support for a privileged customer relationship

This platform strengthens the close relationship between clients and their dedicated broker or account manager, ensuring efficient request tracking. It also represents a time-saving tool for businesses by simplifying access to essential data and improving daily energy management.

The customer portal is now available

For eligible clients, personal account access is now available via the website: www.moncourtierenergie.com. The portal will gradually be rolled out to all clients.

Financial Calendar 2025 *

2024 Full-Year Results and presentation of the strategic action plan: April 22, 2025

Annual General Meeting: June 19, 2025

2025 Half-Year Revenue: July 17, 2025

2025 Half-Year Results: October 16, 2025

(*) Information subject to change.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe relies on the expertise of over 200 employees at head office and in "licensed" agencies in the regions.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

