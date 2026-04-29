Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker symbol: ALMCE), an energy brokerage firm for businesses, announces that it has made its annual financial report as of December 31, 2025, available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The 2025 Financial Report is available on the investor website (https://mce-finance.com/fr/) under the Financial Reports section.

About Mon courtier énergie group :

Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, Mon courtier énergie group has, in just a few years, become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market. The Group's mission is to support companies in the overall management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimize their gas and/or electricity bills. Mon courtier énergie group's service offering includes energy procurement brokerage and advisory, contract management and optimization, and energy transition consulting.

Mon courtier énergie group relies on the expertise of more than 200 employees, based at its headquarters and within its regional "licensed" agencies.

For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, and not historical data, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts and figures stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie group. Mon courtier énergie group operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. The Company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its activity, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could result in outcomes materially different from those stated in any forward-looking statement. Mon courtier énergie group draws attention to the fact that forward-looking statements do not in any way constitute a guarantee of future performance, and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon courtier énergie group operates, may differ significantly from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, even if the financial position, results, cash flows and industry developments of Mon courtier énergie group were consistent with the forward-looking information contained herein, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of future results or developments of Mon courtier énergie group. Readers are invited to carefully consider the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers "AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. In the event that all or part of these risk factors or other risks materialise, Mon courtier énergie group shall in no case be held liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any related damage.

This information is provided only as of the date of this press release. Mon courtier énergie group undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares of Mon courtier énergie group in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429904582/en/

Contacts:

Mon courtier énergie group

Hugo LARRICQ

Chief Executive Officer

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com