Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie group (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy brokerage company for businesses, announces that it has made its half-year financial report as at 30 June 2026 available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The 2026 half-year financial report is available on the Mon courtier énergie group investor website, in the Financial Reports section.

About Mon courtier énergie group:

Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, Mon courtier énergie group has become, in just a few years, a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network in the B2B market. The Group's mission is to support businesses in the overall management of their energy budgets in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bills. Mon courtier énergie group's range of services includes energy brokerage and purchasing advice, contract management and optimisation, and energy transition consulting.

Mon courtier énergie group draws on the expertise of more than 200 employees across its head office and regional licensed agencies.

For more information: www.moncourtierenergie.com

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements rather than historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and figures stated will materialise. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon courtier énergie group. Mon courtier énergie group operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and is therefore unable to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business. Forward-looking statements in no way constitute a guarantee of the Group's future performance. The Group's actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as developments in the sector, may differ significantly from those projected or suggested by such statements. Readers are invited to carefully review the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Group's website. This information is provided solely as of the date of this press release; Mon courtier énergie group undertakes no obligation to publish updates, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares in Mon courtier énergie group in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028654501/en/

Contacts:

Mon courtier énergie group

Hugo LARRICQ

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com