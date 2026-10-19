Cabka N.V.: Cabka's emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

A major milestone in Cabka's decarbonization journey

Amsterdam, Netherlands - 19 October 2026 - Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, today announces that its near-term science-based emissions reduction targets have been validated by SBTi Services, the validation body of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This important milestone provides a clear and measurable pathway for reducing emissions across our operations and value chain.

The validation builds on Cabka's existing progress in reducing the carbon footprint of our operations and products, while continuing to expand the circular economy. Cabka committed to the set near-term science-based emissions reduction targets in 2024, aiming to achieve validation in 2026. This milestone has now been achieved on schedule.

"SBTi validation is an important milestone for Cabka," said Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka. "Our priority is to deliver measurable emissions reductions through renewable electricity, more efficient operations and keeping more plastics in the loop. Expanding BuyBack and increasing the use of recycled materials will be central to turning our climate commitments into results."

Validated targets

Cabka has set a target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 79.79% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. We have also set a target to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and the end-of-life treatment of sold products by 35.0% by 2036 from a 2022 base year.

Measurable progress

From 2022 to 2025, Cabka's market-based scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by approximately 66%, driven by the switch to renewable electricity across our sites. That is more than four fifths of the distance to the validated 2030 target. Over the same period, total reported scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, including exclusions, fell by approximately 15%.

Scope 3 remains the largest share of Cabka's footprint. Reducing it, through raw material choices and the end-of-life treatment of sold products, is the focus of the 2036 target.

Ambition beyond the validated targets

The validated targets define our science-based pathway. On this basis, we continue to pursue our broader company ambition of 100% renewable energy and carbon-neutral own operations by 2030. That ambition goes beyond the validated targets and continues to guide our investment choices.

We will keep reducing emissions across our operations and value chain, with circularity, renewable electricity, energy efficiency and material choices at the heart of our approach.

For more information about Cabka and its sustainability activities, visit Cabka.com.

Investor & Media contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.