AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB: Aira publishes interim report for Q3 2026

THIRD QUARTER

Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 1.85

ARR increased by MSEK 0.08 during the quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.5

EBITDA amounted to MSEK -3.1

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -3.5

Net income amounted to MSEK -2.7

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -3.5

YEAR-TO-DATE*

Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of the period amounted to MSEK 1.85

ARR increased by MSEK 1.85 during the period

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.9

EBITDA amounted to MSEK -7.7

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -8.4

Net income amounted to MSEK -6.7

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -7.6

*The company was incorporated on 23 February 2026 and had no operations prior to 1 April 2026. As this is the company's first financial year, no comparative figures exist.

CEO Comment

All in on Aira for Fortnox

When we listed Aira in June, we had more opportunities than people to pursue them. In the third quarter we chose one: Aira for Fortnox. We announced the rollout on 29 September. On 1 November the product becomes available to every one of Fortnox's more than 600,000 customer companies.

Aira and Aira Connect have real traction, and we kept shipping: Salesforce support, an API, our MCP integration, qualifying agents and a Chrome extension. But nothing we have ever seen comes close to the Fortnox opportunity. That is why it now has our full focus.

The smallest companies in Sweden make up most of the business community. Nobody has built sales tools for them. The owner of a three-person firm sells in between delivering. Learning a CRM has never been worth the effort.

But there is one system they all keep in order: accounting. That is where you see who your customers are, what they buy, how often and for how much. Our usage data confirms it: the closer Aira gets to real financial data, the more value customers get.

So we brought Aira to the data. The customer activates Aira in Fortnox, and from day one it works from their actual customers, invoices and orders. The result is a clear picture of who to contact, when, and why. SEK 699 a month. No setup.

Our pilot customers confirm it: they want more deals, not a new system to learn. And our team has spent more than ten years building integrations with Fortnox and other accounting systems. It shows in how deep the integration goes.

Of Fortnox's more than 600,000 customer companies, we estimate that around 120,000 sell actively and need what we offer. At an expected SEK 18,000 per customer per year, that is a market of about SEK 2.2 billion in Sweden alone.

It also scales unlike anything we have built before. The product is bought and billed inside Fortnox, with no setup and no sales meeting. Our go-to-market combines outbound sales, events, digital channels and accounting firms that bring Aira to their clients. In November and December we meet entrepreneurs on the Aira Masterclass tour in seven Swedish cities. With a fully ramped team, which we plan for within two to three quarters, we will have the ability to close 200-400 new customers per month. We estimate that our sales and marketing investments pay back after four months on average.

The same model fits e-conomic in Denmark, Tripletex in Norway and Xero in the UK. Together, these ecosystems give us a clear path to a fast-growing company with the potential to reach a billion kronor in revenue. It depends on execution and carries risk, but we have never seen the path this clearly.

In the quarter, net sales amounted to approximately 0.5 MSEK. Annualised recurring revenue rose by approximately 0.08 MSEK to approximately 1.85 MSEK. EBITDA was approximately -3.1 MSEK and EBIT approximately -3.5 MSEK. A significant part of the development work, including Aira for Fortnox, was capitalised. Cash at the end of the period amounted to approximately 9.9 MSEK. Revenue from Aira for Fortnox starts with the launch on 1 November.

Many of you have asked about our cash runway. We expect meaningful revenue from Aira for Fortnox already in the fourth quarter. With short buying cycles and a four-month payback, growth starts contributing to cash quickly and extends our runway. Should we see an opportunity to accelerate even further, the board will always evaluate different financing alternatives.

Thank you to our shareholders for your trust, to our pilot customers for their candour, and to the team for a quarter of real focus. In a few weeks, the product is in customers' hands.

Daniel Wikberg

CEO, Aira

Further information

All financial reports are available at www.aira.app

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:

investors@aira.app

+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira

Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.