AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB: Aira announces Aira for Fortnox: rolling out in November, addressing a SEK 2.2 BSEK market

AI company Aira (Nasdaq First North: AIRA) today announces the upcoming rollout of Aira for Fortnox. The service is currently being evaluated by a select group of companies and will be made available to Fortnox's more than 600,000 customer companies in November.

A massive market that never had an alternative

Sweden's smallest companies represent by far the largest share of the business community, yet in practice have never had access to tools for finding and winning new business. Existing solutions have been too complicated, too expensive, and built for sales departments that small businesses simply do not have. The result is that the three-person firm and the ten-person consultancy manage their sales in their heads, in email, and in Excel, even though their entire business already lives inside Fortnox.

Aira for Fortnox builds intelligence directly into the accounting system where company data already exists. No new logins, no data migration, and no CRM project.

The service is a natural progression based on user data from Aira's existing products, where integration with actual financial data has proven to deliver the strongest sales impact for customers.

For SEK 699 per month per license, customers know which companies are worth calling, when to call them, and who to reach out to:

Complete company database and automated lead generation: Customers gain access to a nationwide database covering all Swedish companies, where Aira automatically identifies hot new leads that resemble the company's best customers.

Customers gain access to a nationwide database covering all Swedish companies, where Aira automatically identifies hot new leads that resemble the company's best customers. Automated news monitoring and risk signals: The system monitors surrounding events 24/7, sending alerts and buying signals based on developments at both customers and suppliers.

The system monitors surrounding events 24/7, sending alerts and buying signals based on developments at both customers and suppliers. Self-maintaining customer registry: All customer profiles, decision-makers, and deal history are kept continuously updated without manual data entry.

"The very smallest companies make up Sweden's largest customer segment, yet nobody has built something that truly helps them sell. Everything has required too much time, too much input, and too much expertise. Pilot customers confirm our thesis: small business owners want more deals, not a new system to learn. That's why Aira lives right where they already work, inside Fortnox," says Daniel Wikberg, Founder & CEO of Aira.

Addressable market of SEK 2.2 billion

Aira's assessment of the proportion of Fortnox's 600,000+ customer companies in need of the service, combined with an expected average revenue of SEK 18,000 per customer per year, yields an addressable market of approximately SEK 2.2 billion in Sweden.

Official rollout in November

Aira's growth model relies on a combination of structured direct sales, partnerships with accounting firms, and direct activations in Fortnox Marketplace when the service opens to everyone in November.

"This is a massive market that virtually no one has built for. With distribution directly inside Fortnox, zero friction for the customer, and an offering tailored for the smallest companies, we believe Aira is well positioned to capture a significant share of this market over the next three to five years," concludes Daniel Wikberg.

Following the Swedish rollout, equivalent Nordic and European accounting systems are next in line, including e-conomic in Denmark, Tripletex in Norway, and Xero in the UK.

Further information

All financial reports are available at www.aira.app

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:

investors@aira.app

+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira

Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.