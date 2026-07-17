AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB: Aira publishes interim report for Q2 2026

SECOND QUARTER

Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 1.8

ARR increased by MSEK 1.8 during the quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.5

EBITDA amounted to MSEK -4.6

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -4.9

Net income amounted to MSEK -3.9

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -4.1

23 FEBRUARY - 30 JUNE

Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 1.8

ARR increased by MSEK 1.8 during the quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.5

EBITDA amounted to MSEK -4.6

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -4.9

Net income amounted to MSEK -3.9

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -4.1

The company was incorporated on 23 February 2026 and had no operations prior to 1 April 2026. As this is the company's first financial year, no comparative figures exist.

CEO COMMENT

The second quarter of 2026 was the most important quarter in Aira's short history. In a single period we completed the carve-out from Upsales, listed Aira as an independent company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and launched our first products commercially. This is our first interim report as a listed company, and it is a report about a company that has moved from building to selling.

Aira was developed within Upsales from November 2024 and established as a standalone entity in March 2026. In May, all shares in Aira were distributed to Upsales' shareholders on a one-for-one basis under the Lex ASEA rules, and the share began trading on First North on 3 June. We enter our life as a listed company with a clean balance sheet, no interest-bearing debt, and a shareholder base that understands the market we operate in.

On 15 April we launched the Aira product commercially. It brings licensed company and financial data, news monitoring, web intelligence and contact data together in one place, giving the user the value of three or four separate systems in a single product and at a highly attractive price point. Users never log, tag or type; the intelligence is assembled for them.

We also launched a new product during the quarter. Building on feedback from many users who wanted to work with Aira inside the sales software they already use, we introduced Aira Connect in mid-June. Aira Connect delivers the same licensed intelligence directly inside the customer's existing HubSpot environment, enriching their records without asking them to leave the system they work in every day. We signed our first paying customer in early July and are building a pipeline of further prospects. Early feedback has been strong, centred on the depth and breadth of data Aira brings into a workflow customers use daily.

Two aspects of Aira Connect are worth drawing out. First, it carries a materially higher average contract value than our initial product, which improves the quality of revenue we add with each customer. Second, HubSpot's partner ecosystem is large and gives us a distribution channel we intend to develop deliberately, working both directly with customers and alongside partners who already serve them. We are early in this motion, but the structural fit between a licensed intelligence layer and an installed CRM base is clear.

Financially, the quarter reflects a company at the start of commercialisation. Net sales amounted to approximately 0.5 MSEK, and annualised recurring revenue was approximately 1.8 MSEK at the end of the period. EBITDA was approximately -4.6 MSEK and EBIT approximately -4.9 MSEK, reflecting the cost of building the products and of the commercial and listing activities carried out during the quarter. We ended the period with approximately 14.3 MSEK in cash and no interest-bearing debt. Set against the cost base we expect going forward and the traction now emerging from commercialisation, we consider this more than sufficient to carry Aira to profitability.

Our thesis is unchanged from what we set out at our Capital Markets Day. The structural differentiator is a licensed data layer that general-purpose tools and scraping cannot replicate, and our products are the commercial expression of it. Over time we intend to compound both organically and through consolidation of fragmented segments of the European AI sales tooling market. In the near term our focus is narrower and more concrete: convert the pipeline, build the partner channel, and let customer outcomes do the selling.

I want to thank our shareholders, many of whom joined us through the distribution from Upsales, for their confidence, and the team for the intensity they brought to a quarter that asked a great deal of them. We have built the foundation. We now enter the stage we have been working towards: scaling Aira and building a high-growth AI company.

Daniel Wikberg

CEO, Aira

Further information

All financial reports are available at www.aira.app

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:

investors@aira.app

+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira

Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.