Stockholm, May 29, 2026

Short name: AIRA Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 16,838,375 ISIN code: SE0028778498 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 515960 Company Registration Number: 5595734681 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK

Code Name 10 Technology 1010 Technology

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB, company registration number 559573-4681, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.Provided that AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 03, 2026The company has 16,838,375 shares as per today's date.