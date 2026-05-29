|Stockholm, May 29, 2026
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB, company registration number 559573-4681, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.
Provided that AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 03, 2026
The company has 16,838,375 shares as per today's date.
|Short name:
|AIRA
|Maximum Number of shares to be listed:
|16,838,375
|ISIN code:
|SE0028778498
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|515960
|Company Registration Number:
|5595734681
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
|Code
|Name
|10
|Technology
|1010
|Technology
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on 46 739 49 62 50.
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