AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB: Aira launches Aira Connect, a native integration with HubSpot

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB ("Aira") has launched Aira Connect, a native integration that enriches HubSpot with licensed financial data and buying signals on more than 65 million European companies. The launch gives Aira access to HubSpot's installed base of close to 300,000 customers and an integration ecosystem that IDC values at USD 19 billion in 2026.

Aira Connect automatically enriches company records in HubSpot with financial data, group structure and board information across fourteen European markets, and monitors accounts for buying signals such as new filings, ownership changes and news. It positions Aira as an intelligence layer on top of the CRM systems companies already use.



HubSpot ended 2025 with 288,706 paying customers across more than 135 countries, with Europe its second-largest and fastest-growing region. IDC projects the surrounding partner ecosystem will grow from USD 19.1 billion in 2026 to USD 42 billion by 2030.



"HubSpot's customer base is the European mid-market Aira was built for, and the feedback from our first Connect users has been very positive. Aira Connect lets us reach that market inside the system those companies already run." - Daniel Wikberg, founder and CEO

Further information

Further information are available at www.aira.app

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:

investors@aira.app

+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira

Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.